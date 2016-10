On Monday, Oct. 17, the Beta Sigma Phi Laureate Ritual was conferred upon the following members: Barbara Ball (not pictured), Karen Beck, Hazel Dellavia, Carol Hornick, Lois Lowenberg, and Nancy Pratt. Izzie Worthen, JoAnn Meneilly and Carolyn Trimbach conducted the ceremony at the Worthen home in Thendara. Beta Sigma Phi is a social, cultural, and service organization. The group stated as Eta Rho in 1967 and will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in February.