By CATHY BOWSHERExpress staff

Stassa Neddo drives an hour commute four to five days out of the week from her hometown in Yorkville to her new job as the x-ray technician at the Town of Webb Health Center.

Stassa is a recent graduate from the North Country Community College, located in Saranac.

She is excited to start her career in the medical field, “It’s a pretty quiet area and I’m excited to be here. I’ve just graduated and, so far, people have been very welcoming,” said Stassa.

Stassa chose to come to Old Forge because of the location, “I think it’s beautiful here, and I don’t mind driving,” said Stassa.