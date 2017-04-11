Niccolls schedules Holy Week services

Everyone is welcome to attend Niccolls Holy Week services. Services will take place in the church sanctuary unless noted.

There will be a Communion Worship service for Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m on April 13.

On Good Friday, April 14, from noon to 3 p.m. an open service of meditation and contemplation with readings and music will take place at the church. All are encouraged to come for at least ten or 15 minutes anytime during the three hour period or attend the entire service.

Easter Sunday, April 16, there will be two celebration services: At 6:30 a.m. the congregation will gather at the Old Forge lakefront (weather permitting) for a Sunrise Worship service. Breakfast will be served in the Fellowship Hall following worship. There is no 7:30 a.m. service. Then, at 10 a.m., the resurrection will be celebrated with a Communion Worship service at church.

Local bank hosts food drive in Old Forge

Community Bank NA is hosting a food collection for the food pantries in town. The collection is taking place now until April 14.

Any food collected will be donated on Good Friday to the local church food pantries. Local pantries can use all donations, but always need protein items such as peanut butter, canned meats and fish and canned soups. Other items that are needed are non-food items like toilet paper, toothbrushes, tissues, and paper towels. These items can not be purchased with Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funds and are very much appreciated.

Mission Boutique to take a break

The thrift shop of Niccolls Memorial Church, known as the Mission Boutique, will be closed during the school break, including April 14 and 15, and April 21 and 22.

It will re-open on Friday, April 28.

Donations will continue to be accepted.

Dolgeville church schedules a rummage sale

The Dolgeville United Methodist Church will be holding a huge spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, April 29, in its downstairs Shulenburg Fellowship Hall, at 21 North Helmer Ave., Dolgeville. There will be many new items as well as gently used including clothing, books, glassware, toys, stuffed animals, jewelry, dishes, and much more.

On Saturday there will is also a bake sale. You can pre-order pies by calling Edythe at (315) 429-8177 or Alice at (315) 429-9068.