Old Forge Fire Department to host open house April 30

Old Forge Fire Department will open its doors to the community and surrounding areas on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30. Come and see what the department is all about. This open house is geared toward new member sign ups.

There are also fire science scholarships are available to Town of Webb Students through various fire services and funding organizations.

The recruiting committee research has found several scholarships that are available to the students. These fire science scholarships include all aspects of first responders in emergency services.

Here are some examples of the programs available for students who maybe interested in pursuing studies in the Fire Science field: The Heather Westphal memorial scholarship award is offering $2,000 per year for female First Responders. The Ned Carter scholarship awards scholarships to graduating high school seniors who plan a service related profession such as Fire Service.

Firemen’s Association in State of NY offers a tuition reimbursement program up to 80 Credit Hours for any degree.

International Association of Fire Chiefs Foundation offers a $4,000 scholarship to graduating students that are involved with the Fire Department and planning to pursue a degree in Fire Sciences.

Linking Lives reading program is coming up at the library

The Linking Lives Through Reading program will be held each Thursday from May 4 through June 8 from 3-4 p.m. at the Old Forge Library.

Sponsored by the Leola Tobin Memorial Fund, this inter-generational one-on-one reading program pairs a student with an adult “Book Buddy” for reading or reading related activities for an hour a week for six weeks.

The spring session is open to first graders in the Town of Webb and Inlet School Districts and home schooled students. Call the library at (315) 369-6008 by May 2 before 8 p.m. to register your first grader and/or to volunteer as a “Book Buddy.” Adult volunteers are always needed.

Dolgeville church schedules a rummage sale

The Dolgeville United Methodist Church will be holding a huge spring rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, April 29, in its downstairs Shulenburg Fellowship Hall, at 21 North Helmer Ave., Dolgeville. There will be many new items as well as gently used including clothing, books, glassware, toys, stuffed animals, jewelry, dishes, and much more.

On Saturday there will is also a bake sale. You can pre-order pies by calling Edythe at (315) 429-8177 or Alice at (315) 429-9068.