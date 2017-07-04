Annie and the Hedonists to perform in Inlet

Annie and the Hedonists will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is the Fern Park Pavilion.

The band is Annie Rosen on lead vocals, Jonny Rosen on guitar and vocals, Peter Davis on clarinet, tenor guitar, piano, and vocals, and Don Young on bass and vocals. Together they interpret the songs of the great female blues artists of the ‘20s, 30s and 40s: Bessie Smith, Sippie Wallace, Memphis Minnie, Billie Holiday, Rosetta Tharpe, Blue Lu Barker, Ella Fitzgerald and others. Other styles include western swing, bluesy country, and roots Americana.

Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association and Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Stories and fiddles coming up at the Old Forge Library

Master storyteller and folksinger Bill Smith will team up with NYS Grand Champion Fiddler Donnie Woodcock to present an evening of outstanding traditional ‘North County’ entertainment at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 at the Old Forge Library.

Bill Smith is a popular Storyteller who delights audiences everywhere he performs with his repertoire of humorous woodsman’s tales that he learned from his father. He learned the popular ballads and songs of an earlier time from his mother. To that strong foundation he has added his own years of living as a logger, trapper, hunter, fisherman, and guide.

Don Woodcock began to play the fiddle at the age of fourteen. More than 40 years later, he holds the title of Grand Champion Fiddler of New York State. Woodcock’s playing is technically superb and he is recognized for having one of the largest repertoires of traditional fiddle tunes.

The program is free and open to the public. It is funded by NYSCA: the Presenting Program and the Friends of the Old Forge Library.