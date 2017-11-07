Annual turkey raffle party is coming up

Come to the Eagle Bay Fire Hall from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, for a chance to win your turkey for Thanksgiving.

The Eagle Bay Ladies Auxiliary will be offering chances on 25 turkeys, a lottery ticket tree, and a liquor basket. You’ll also have a chance to win one of the many door prizes from generous local businesses. Refreshments include doughnuts, popcorn, cider and adult beverages. Turkey Raffle tickets are $1 each. Buy a new ticket every round for another chance to win.

CAA to hold Christmas on Main Street meeting

The Central Adirondack Association would like to invite interested party members to an open meeting regarding their upcoming event, An Adirondack Christmas on Main Street.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Front Door Diner.

The purpose of the meeting is to present the current Thanksgiving weekend activities, promote area businesses to create new ones, encourage participation through decorating, holiday activities and sponsorships, and answer any questions.

For more information on the meeting, call Laurie at (315) 369-6983, ext. 23. The CAA looks forward to your participation and support for the event.

Pancake supper planned for Election Day

The Covey-Pashley Post 893 of The American Legion will serve an Election Day pancake supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at the Legion Hall.

The meal includes pancakes, sausage, home fries and beverages.