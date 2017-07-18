Award-winning architect Janet A. Null will speak at View

View will host a book discussion with Janet A. Null at 7 p.m. on July 21. Join in the lively discussion of “The Adirondack Architecture Guide, Southern-Central Region” with author Janet A. Null.

Award-winning architect and President of Argus Architecture & Preservation, P.C, Janet A. Null will hold a free open to the public discussion and meet and greet in View Arts Center’s room 210.

Her book, “The Adirondack Architecture Guide, Southern-Central Region,” enables readers to find buildings and sites, to learn something about them, and to understand them in the context of Adirondack history and culture. The guide is being produced as three books covering the Southern-Central, Eastern, and Northern Regions.

History Putts in Inlet

Join the Inlet Historical Society for a charity mini golf tournament at the Tamarack Cafe’s Putter Fingers Golf Course from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 20. A team of two will pay a team price of $20 for a picnic dinner and a round of golf.

All of the proceeds will be given over to the Historical Society for the buildings maintenance fund. Each year the owners of the Tamarack Cafe, Branden and Megan Demartino provide the single largest donation to the society for its Building Fund.

It’s not too late to find a partner and vie for the “First Annual History Putts Champion.”

Lost Souls will perform at the lakefront

Lost Souls perform Southern rock at the Old Forge Lakefront at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23. Bring a blanket or chair and relax by the Old Forge Pond while enjoying great music.

The Lost Souls Band is a group of outstanding local musicians with a long history of prominence on the Upstate music scene. Band founders Mary Brophy-Moore and Joe Bolton met at an open-mic night in the late 1980s, then gathered several of the top musicians in the area to form the nucleus of Lost Souls.

The band performs a widely varied mix of Bluesy Southern Rock.