Old Forge Garden Club will meet on Aug. 8

The next meeting of the Old Forge Garden Club will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Raquette Lake School.

Master Gardener, Nancy A. Welch will give a presentation on “Making Our Communities Even More Beautiful With Plants.” Nancy is master gardener and executive director/senior extension educator, Hamilton County Cornell Cooperative Extension.

The group will meet at View at 9 a.m. to carpool. The program is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Raquette Lake School, on Route 28 Raquette Lake.

Come meet some of the residents of Moose River Farm

Local author Anne Phinney will be signing copies of her book at Hollister’s Trading Post on Friday, Aug. 4 during First Friday Art Walk.

Her memoir “Finding My Way to Moose River Farm” chronicles a life spent with a variety of amazing animals. Come visit the author and her special guests like little donkey Tuttle.

Golf tournament to support pre-k on tap

The Kinderwood Golf Classic will start at noon Monday, Aug. 7. The golf tournament is to support the pre-k program Kinderwood.

Golf begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. The entry fee, $90 per golfer includes golf and cart and the dinner and auction that follow. If you would rather not play golf, the charge for the auction and dinner is $35.

For more, call Sharon at (315) 369-8918 or email [email protected]

Karen Savoca Duo to perform in Inlet

“They put some funk in folk” is how the dynamic musical partnership of Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman has been described. The internationally touring pair will perform during Inlet’s “Sunsets by the Lake” Summer Concert Series from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, at Arrowhead Lakefront. Bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy a spectacular sunset with us. The rain location is the Fern Park Pavilion.

Grit and sensitivity. Percussion and groove. Karen Savoca and Pete Heitzman are sinuous as two skaters gliding on ice as they play across soul, R&B, roots and world rhythms, conjuring a communion between audience and stage.

Inlet’s concert series is brought to you by the Town of Inlet, the Inlet Area Business Association, Adirondack Reader, French Louie ADK Sports & Eugene Melnyczuk. This project is made possible, in part, with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.

Library will feature Joe Davoli and Nick Piccininni

The Old Forge Library is pleased to present “An Evening of Acoustic Music with Joe Davoli and Nick Piccininni” at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

These two musicians will mix it up with fast-paced fiddle and banjo, mandolins, guitar, and beautiful waltzes, swinging tunes, and soulful vocals. Davoli is a graduate of DePaul University and attended the Berkley School of Music. He is the recipient of two Syracuse Area Music Awards. He is also a studio musician, teacher and performs full time with the Celtic band Ceili Rain. Nick Piccininni got his start performing bluegrass music on the five-string banjo, playing in and around New York State. He honed his multi-instrumental skills performing with the Delaney Brothers, The Atkinson Family and CMT artists the Abrams Brothers from Kingston, Ontario. He continues to perform with the Delaneys and most recently has been touring with the progressive string band Floodwood. This event is free and open to the public. It is funded by New York State Council on the Arts: the Presenting Program with support from Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the NYS Legislature.