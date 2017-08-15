Ladies Night coming up at View

View announces the first event of the Ladies Night at View series on Aug. 31. Ladies Night at View will occur on the last Thursday of every month with new activities and themes each event.

Grab your girlfriends and head over to View for a fun-filled night of relaxation, creating, and indulging.

During this month’s event, everyone will receive a signature take home wine glass, two free wine tickets with additional alcohol available for purchase. Non-alcoholic drinks will be free throughout the night. Check-in will begin at 6:15 p.m.

The night starts off at 6:30 p.m. with wine yoga where your balance will truly be tested with a glass of wine. Wine yoga has been known to boost your metabolism, generate laughter, tone your body, and is a guaranteed good time to be had by all. Once yoga is finished let your creativity show while creating your own terrarium to bring home. Then, end the night with a worry-free social gathering while enjoying light hors d’oeuvres.

You must be 21 years or older to purchase tickets for Ladies Night at View. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at ViewArts.org or by calling (315) 369-6411. Deadline to register is Aug. 24.

OFGC will learn about edible wild plants

The Old Forge Garden Club will go to see Jane Desotelle, “The Edible Plant Lady” at Camp Sagamore, in Raquette Lake from 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24.

The program will include walking in the woods and meadow to identify and discuss edible plants, weather permitting. Desotelle suggests bringing a notebook and camera.

If anyone is interested in attending email [email protected] or by phone at (315) 357-2596.

Bob Ross painting class at Raquette Lake School

Patti Tender will lead the class in an oil painting of an Adirondack scene, maybe a fall scene, on Aug. 22. Class is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. participants need to bring a lunch and drink.

Beginners are welcome. Cost is $50 additional if you would like a frame.

Class size is limited, call Liz Forsell to register (315) 354-4001.

Inlet Barnstormers family summer picnic

The club’s annual summer family picnic will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at the home of George Lapinsky on 273 Big Moose Road in Eagle Bay. The cost will be $5 per member and $10 for non-members, to be paid upon arrival at the picnic.

RSVPs must be made by Aug. 22. Call George at (315) 357-4278. Bring a dish to pass. The club will provide meats and non-alcoholic beverages.