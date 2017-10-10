Barnstormers to meet Oct. 17

The Inlet Barnstormers Snowmobile Club will hold the first membership meeting of the 2017-18 season at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at the Inlet Information Center.

The group is all volunteers supporting its local club by maintaining the local trails and grooming them for enjoyable riding conditions. New volunteers are always welcomed. Call Don Bartel at (315) 369-2347 or Ron Nihill at (315) 357-5233 for information on volunteering.

School planning a public trip to NYC

The Town of Webb Union Free School District’s Music Department New York City trip will be taking place on Wednesday, March 14, to see “Wicked.”

Organizers would like to take two buses and bring 87 people. Parents and members of the community are welcome and encouraged to join us. If they cannot fill a second bus availability will be limited to only 54 tickets and seats. Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

The bus will depart from the school at 4 a.m. on March 14. It will arrive in NYC around 10:30 a.m. The performance of “Wicked” is at 2 p.m., and the bus leaves at 5 p.m. Tickets are $170 and include trip, show ticket and the bus driver tip. A first payment of $100 is due on Oct. 25, the remainder is due Nov. 20. Checks can be made payable to TOW Drama Dept.

For more information contact [email protected] or leave a message at (315) 369-3222 ext. 3125.