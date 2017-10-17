Utica Zoo Spooktacular set for Oct. 28-29

Dress up in your Halloween costumes and bring the whole family trick-or-treating at Utica Zoo’s 31st annual Spooktacular fundraising event. Spooktacular takes place during the daylight hours this year so that the whole family can enjoy seeing all of the animals. The Spooktacular this year is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 28-29.

Please note that the Utica Zoo will open at 11 a.m. on both days. Relax and enjoy the fall foliage on the Harvest Hayride. Visit with educational animals during animal meet and greets, attend a zoo keeper talk, or animal feeding. Animals throughout the zoo will receive pumpkins as enrichment on both days.

Spooktacular is a rain or shine event with free parking at the Utica Zoo. Additional free parking with bus shuttles will be available at the Parkway Rec. Center and MVCC Payne Hall Lot.

Prices include admission to the zoo, trick-or-treating at 13 stations, rides on the Harvest Hayride, animal meet and greets, zookeeper talks and animal feedings, and pumpkin enrichment for the animals.

A members-only line will be available for both days, and children under one get in free. Dancers from Maria Christina’s School of Dance will perform the famous Thriller dance. Food trucks and vendors will be at Spooktacular, including Grapevine Gyros, Holy Smoques BBQ Fusion, and Voss’ at the Zoo. Most vendors are cash only and an ATM is located on site near the Sinnott Education Center. Autumn Avenue in the Rotary Pavilion will be full of vendors. Live bluegrass music by Remsen Social Club on Sunday.

For updated information on Utica Zoo’s 31st annual Spooktacular fundraising event, please visit uticazoo.org. All proceeds from the event go back to the Utica Zoo.

MVCC Strategic Gaming Club Nerd Night to benefit Stevens-Swan Humane Society

The Mohawk Valley Community College Strategic Gaming Club will host its monthly Nerd Night from 1 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, in the Alumni College Center Commons at the College’s Utica Campus. Proceeds will benefit the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

The theme of the event is “Play games, help people!” and will include board games, card games, door prizes, and a raffle for various pop culture items.

Stay connected to the club and future events via their Facebook group, www.facebook.com/groups/nerdnightmv/. For more information, contact club advisor Melissa Barlett at [email protected]

Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary hosting Hunters Dinner on Oct. 21

The Raquette Lake Ladies Auxiliary is hosting a Hunters Dinner at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Raquette Lake Firehall. Turkey with all the fixings are on the menu, topped off with homemade apple or pumpkin pie.

Donations will be taken at the door. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a turkey raffle.

Everyone is invited and organizers hope to see you there.

For more information, contact Liz Forsell at (315) 354-4001.