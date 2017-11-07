Earlier this summer, CAP-21, in collaboration with View Arts Center, Town of Webb Union Free School District and the Adirondack North Country Association held a community forum on Aug. 17 at Old Forge Library regarding Makerspaces and community interest in developing one in the Town of Webb.

Summer is past and it is time to refocus on taking that next step, which is a community assessment. The second open to the public meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, at View.

Topics for discussion will include: What are the benefits to the TOW community? What resources do we have? What resources do we need? What can you bring to the table? What is the community interested in?

Creating a Makerspace in the TOW is community building, acts as a social stimulus and adds a learning and teaching component, which can eventually lead to economic development and small business opportunities all year round.

If you have any questions, call (315) 369-3353 or email to [email protected]