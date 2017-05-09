The Deacons of Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church, in partnership with The Lutheran Home of Central New York, an affiliate of Community Wellness Partners, will begin a monthly Caregiver Support Group at Niccolls Church. The first meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, in the fellowship hall of the church, located at 228 Crosby Boulevard in Old Forge.

The Lutheran Home of Central New York has been awarded $500,000 in funding for a Caregiver Support Initiative for under-served communities over the next five years. The program will help support caregivers who are taking care of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other memory impairments. The Caregiver Support Program was made possible by a grant from the New York State Department of Health. As a deacon sponsored program, the Niccolls support group will not be limited to caregivers of people with memory impairment; caregivers for loved ones with any impairment are welcome to attend.

Geographic areas served by the grant are rural communities with limited access to services encompassing Northern Oneida, Herkimer, Lewis & Madison Counties. There is no residency restriction for the Niccolls program as it is part of the deacons’ community outreach program.

Part of the program is a training intervention/support group for caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. Caregivers who are taking care of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other memory impairments may be offered free companion service for their loved one while they attend the support group. One of the main goals of the program is to enhance the quality of life for both the caregivers and the individuals.

For more information on the Caregiver Support Group, contact Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church at (315) 369-3475 or e-mail [email protected] and a deacon will be happy to work with you.