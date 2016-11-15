The public is invited to Niccolls Memorial Church for its annual Fair Trade Alternative Christmas Market from 8 to 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

This year’s market, sponsored by the Mission Committee of Niccolls Church, will feature a variety of seasonal, decorative and gift items from the SERRV consignment sale, including a selection of scarves and jewelry hand-crafted by local artisans in Peru, Ecuador, India and Africa. There will also be crafts, household items, high-quality olive oil and hand-blended spices. In addition to SERRV items, there will be fairly traded gourmet coffees, teas, and chocolate from the Equal Exchange organization.

The market is an opportunity to purchase gifts for yourself or those on your Christmas shopping list in a way that benefits impoverished third world crafters and farmers. Purchase of crafts and other items from SERRV help crafters to form co-ops and to find markets for their crafts. Purchase of Fair Trade items from Equal Exchange does the same for small farmers.

Ken Strike, a member of the Niccolls Church Mission Committee said, “This marketplace may be the one for that just-right Christmas gift, maybe something unique, or special. Not only will you be getting wonderful gifts, but you will be helping someone receive a fair trade price for their craft.”

SERRV is an organization that partners with artisans and farmers around the world to ensure they receive a fair price for their labor. Many people who live in poverty are encouraged through business training, help with marketing, and small loans to form cooperative businesses which produce products people can use and appreciate. Purchasing their products helps them support their families, have enough food to eat, and afford the school fees they need to educate their children.

The SERRV website describes their mission this way: “SERRV is a nonprofit, fair trade organization dedicated to lifting disadvantaged artisans, farmers, and their families out of poverty. Behind every basket, tunic and necklace that we offer, you’ll find a story of positive change. A story of an empowered artisan or farmer who works in a safe environment, can send his or her children to school, and can save for the future with the reliable income he or she earns through fair trade.”

There will also be an opportunity to give a gift to Church World Service in honor of a friend or loved one. The person who has everything will appreciate having someone who has nothing receive a gift of chickens, micronutrients for children, or literacy classes in their name.

Niccolls Memorial Church is located at 228 Crosby Blvd. next to the Old Forge Library.