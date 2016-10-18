Photo submitted

Volunteers wrap gifts for the kids last year.

Over the next few weeks, Niccolls Memorial Church will be collecting items in order to assemble gift boxes for disadvantaged children around the world and they invite the community to be a part of this annual project, known as Operation Christmas Child.

The sponsoring organization, Samaritan’s Purse, is a non-denominational Christian humanitarian organization that works worldwide to assist people in physical need alongside their Christian missionary work.

If you would like to help bring joy to a child in need this holiday season, you may fill a shoebox yourself or donate some of the items that will be used to fill the boxes. Suggested items are school supplies, such as pencils and sharpeners, crayons, markers, stamps and ink pad sets, writing pads or paper, solar calculators, coloring and picture books; toys such as small cars, balls, dolls, stuffed animals, kazoos, harmonicas, yo-yos, jump ropes, small Etch A Sketch, toys that light up or make noise (with extra batteries), Slinky, etc.; hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, mild bar soap (in a plastic bag), comb, washcloth, etc. Other items could include t-shirts, socks, ball caps, sunglasses, hair clips, toy jewelry, watches, flashlights (with extra batteries), etc. You may also include a personal note to the child and a photo of yourself or your family.

If you choose to fill your own, use an empty, standard size shoebox or a small plastic container. You can wrap the box (lid separately), but wrapping is not required. Determine whether your gift will be for a boy or a girl, and the child’s age category: 2-4, 5-9, or 10-14. Boy/girl/age labels are available at Niccolls or you may simply mark your box with the gender and age category. Please include $7 or more for each shoebox you prepare to help cover shipping and other project costs.

Cindy Rose, one of the project coordinators, says, “The community has really stepped up over the last few years to help us with this worthwhile project. It’s fun to do, especially if you have children or grandkids help you select stuff for the boxes.”

You are asked to drop off items and/or your filled box at Niccolls Church by Monday, Nov. 14. The assembled boxes will be taken to a collection center in Boonville.

The church is located at 228 Crosby Blvd., next to the Old Forge Library.

Questions may be directed to the church office by calling (315) 369-3475.