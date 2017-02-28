By M. LISA MONROEExpress Editor

Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church in Old Forge has a new interim pastor, Rev. Pam Peterson.

Peterson took over, starting Jan. 23, but she’s been sharing the duties at the church with others since longtime pastor Lawrence Bartel left in September of last year. Peterson will be at Niccolls until a permanent replacement is found.

She comes to New York from Connecticut, after spending last summer ministering at the Raquette Lake Chapel. She will continue to oversee the chapel this summer, supervising visiting preachers over the season.

Peterson says that she is very happy to be the person shepherding the church into this next stage.

“I wanted to take on this role because I feel that the work that I have done for the past five years as a trauma chaplain has honed my gifts for transitional ministry. As a chaplain I was called to understand the intricacy in the work of change: introducing, challenging, and accepting change,” said Peterson.

Accepting the position will give her a chance to work on a project that is very important to her; creating a retreat program for care givers in medicine and first responders. She started work on the project last summer with a group of other like-minded people.

“When I learned of the interim position at Niccolls, I saw it as the perfect opportunity to serve as a pastor and to use my chaplaincy skills to create the healing ministry for care givers,” said Peterson. “In order to create a program for this type of care-giving I needed to step away from the front line role, rest in my own care that I have found here in the Adirondacks, and begin to work with others called to this type of healing.”

There are services at Niccolls, on Crosby Blvd. in Old Forge every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. This week there is also an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. on March 1.