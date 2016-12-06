Niccolls Memorial Presbyterian Church is taking orders for the Food Sense package for December. Each unit costs $20.50. This program is open to all. There are no eligibility requirements nor is there any obligation to purchase food every month.

The December unit consists of chicken tenders, boneless ham steaks, breakfast sausage, ground turkey, fresh eggs, pancake mix, potato hash browns, toasted oats cereal, frozen strawberries, mixed vegetables, and two fresh produce items.

There are also seven specials available at an additional cost: spiral ham, stuffed chicken breasts, American cheese, a pantry combo box, breaded shrimp, meatloaf, and scalloped potatoes.

Orders and payment are due in the church office by Thursday, Dec. 8. Orders are to be picked up at the church on Friday, Dec. 23 at 12:30 p.m. To order, call (315) 369-3475 or stop by the church office between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.