Brothers of North Woods Lodge #849 F&AM gathered at the Columbus Day Breakfast to present Br. Ray Philo his 60-year pin and certificate. Pictured left to right are: Edmund Girtler, RW District Deputy-Oneida District Carl Klossner, Carol Philo, Ray Philo (white apron), Senior Warden Ted Riehle, Sherrill Burdick, Andy Getty and Bob Brussel. In the second row are: Jon Bailey, Randy Kull, Jon Martin, Scot Gaffney, Don Park, Kent Carnell and Tim Harwood. Certificates and pins were also presented to Jon Bailey and Jan Russell for five-year membership, and Don Park and Roger Parent for 10-year membership.