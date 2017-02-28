Inlet held its annual Frozen Fire and Lights Festival this past Saturday. The weather throughout the day was something you probably wouldn’t find in a story book but many people still came out to partake in the activities that the festival had to offer. Events included Noah’s Ark build your own animal, face painting, a book sale at the Inlet Library and cardboard sled race followed live music and fire works. The festival usually includes a snowmobile race for the kids but due to weather conditions they decided to cancel that event for safety reasons. Even with the cancellation of the event plenty of fun was had by all.

Photos by Amanda DeShaw