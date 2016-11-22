The best time to learn about hospice, or end-of-life care, is before a loved one faces a medical crisis. Approximately 1.7 million people receive hospice services each year, and studies have shown that early hospice care can extend a patient’s life expectancy and reduce anxiety for patients and family members. November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Upstate NY Hospice Alliance is urging families to begin conversations now with loved ones who may eventually need hospice care.

The Upstate NY Hospice Alliance provides a continuum of care for loved ones with life-limiting illnesses. A team of doctors, nurses, social workers, grief counselors, chaplains and family caregivers provides an individualized care plan for each patient. Care is focused on pain and symptom management, comfort, dignity and quality of life for the patient, and reducing stress and anxiety.

“Many families do not decide on hospice care until the final weeks or even days of life, possibly missing out on months of quality time with their loved one. The upcoming holidays present a time to start those discussions earlier about receiving professional, expert care at home, in a nursing home or another health care facility,” said Caryn Hughes, president and CEO of Upstate NY Hospice Alliance. “Ultimately, our hope is to celebrate life and provide opportunities to enjoy quality time with family and friends at the end of life through hospice care.”

Upstate NY Hospice Alliance is a group of 14 regional hospices in 24 counties across upstate New York that work together to educate and inform upstate communities on affordable end-of-life care. Hospice allows patients to spend their time in a familiar, comfortable environment and offers specialized services for both patients and families.

Hospice care is completely covered by most health insurances, including Medicare and Medicaid, and 44 percent of those eligible choose hospice care. It is intended for individuals with a terminal diagnosis, such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), renal disease, cancer or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Hospice care offers specialized services for both patients and families, including grief support and caregiver support.

Hospice care is focused on patients:

• With a life expectancy of six months or less

• Who may have been admitted to a hospital several times within the last year

• Who prefer to remain at home instead of spending time in the hospital

• Who are seeking pain and symptom relief rather than ongoing curative care

If you or a loved one are ready to learn more about hospice care, please visit the Upstate NY Hospice Alliance website, www.upstatehospicealliance.org for more information.