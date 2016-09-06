Registered nurses at St Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica announced today that they have ratified a new contract with hospital management.

The new contract replaces one that expired. The new four-year contract will expire on June 30, 2019.

“On behalf of the nurses who work day and night at St Elizabeth, we are thrilled to ratify this agreement,” said Mike Pattison, RN St Elizabeth Medical Center. “This contract takes measures to provide adequate staffing so the patients get the care they deserve, it helps the nurses by giving them adequate benefits so we can attract and keep the best of the best, and it gives the hospital a workforce that makes good business sense. The nurses would like to thank the community for all of their support over the last 14 months as well as the Mohawk Valley Health System for working with us during negotiations. Rest assured the dedicated nurses of St Elizabeth Medical Center are here for this community.”

Among other points, the contract calls for:

Groundbreaking Staffing: Includes additional 5 full time employees, improved response to short staffing, and new committees where nurses will have a true voice in staffing

Wages: Increases totaling 9 percent over the life of the contract.