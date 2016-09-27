Erica Murray (center) Old Forge Hardware, pulls the winning ticket from North Woods Community Center Board Chairperson, Jan Park, while Linda Park, member of Dewey Old Forge Chapter 449 displays the prize, an XP-10 jump starter personal power supply pack. Jeff Owen, of Old Forge and New Hartford, gladly received his prize and thanks the Community Center for his Labor Day surprise. The Community Center wishes to thank all businesses and individuals who helped sell tickets to raise over $400 to benefit North Woods Community Center.