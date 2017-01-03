Nominations are now being accepted for individuals to be considered for induction into the New York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame in 2017. The deadline for submission is Feb. 1.

To be considered for induction, the individual must have made significant contribution to conservation or preserving the heritage of outdoor sports. The person or group that feels this contribution is significant must complete the nomination form and submit it along with the supporting documentation of the contributions.

Being inducted into the York State Outdoorsmen Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors an individual can earn. It shows that an individual has given back more than they have taken and that they have made a significant difference to conservation or preserving the heritage of outdoor sports.

The nomination form can be found at the NYSOHOF website http://nysohof.org

/nominate/

Be sure to include a list of specific achievements or contributions the nominee has made. Contributions should be limited to conservation or preserving the heritage of outdoor sports. The scope of the achievements or contributions should be significant enough to be considered for induction. The sponsor should write a letter addressing this, i.e. How has he or she made a difference?

Include detailed documentation supporting the specific achievements or contributions of giving back. They can be newspaper articles, photos, printouts from the internet, letters or emails verifying specific activities. NYSOHOF Board members from around New York State review the nomination and must rely solely on the documentation in nomination.

Currently there are over 300 men and women honored with induction. They include outdoor professionals such as DEC personnel, outdoor writers, public officials, leaders of conservation organizations, and outdoorsmen and women in general. All inductees have given selflessly to improve hunting, trapping, and fishing and to preserve our environment.