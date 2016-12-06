By Dave Clark

For the Express

Tanner Russell, Athletic Director at the Town of Webb School, recently announced that three of the teams in the fall season, were recipients of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Scholar/Athlete awards.

To be eligible for this award, a minimum of 75 percent of the team must have a cumulative grade average of 90 percent or greater.

The girls’ soccer team made the list with all members considered. Using the top 75 percent, they had a fine cumulative grade point average of 95 percent. Using the entire team, the average was 93 percent. Russell said he used the entire team which consisted of the following girls in no particular order: Fern Bailey, Lexie Beal, Lauren Beckingham, Dayna DeAngelo, Alex DiOrio, Ashley Eisenhart, Emily Greene, Alexis Hollister, Mackenzie LaPorte, Laura Levi, Katie Ludwig, Sydney Payne, Paige Schweinsberg, Rachel Smith, Alex Sutherland, Shelby Townsend and Abby Kelly.

The girls’ cross country running team also was honored as they had a 94.4 average. The members of this team that made up this fine average were: Laura Levi, Emily Greene, Emily Rudolph, Rachel Smith and Brittany Johnston.

The boys’ cross country running team also received this award with a 91.8 average. The members are: Jack Rivet, Collin Weedmark, Tyler Rudolph, Nick Olsen, Brendan Kelly, Ryan Johnston and Macgregor Ritz-Kenny.

Congratulations to these athletes and their coaches on this fine achievement. This is my favorite award given at the end of each season as it shows that athletes, who put in hours of preparation on their sport, can still find time to do well academically.