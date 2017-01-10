Patricia Murdock

January 3, 2017

Patricia Murdock, 85, of Inlet, died Jan. 3, after a long illness, in Utica.

She was born Nov. 23, 1931, in Jamaica, daughter of Lester and Agnes Rubly. On May 11, 1948, she married the love of her life, Ralph Murdock in Inlet. Ralph predeceased her on Oct. 8, 1999.

Until her retirement, she was the previous owner of The Ole Barn, Murdock Trucking and The Coffee Cup Restaurant.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church, Inlet, and a founder and Queen of the Inlet Redhatters, until illness took her from these activities. In earlier times, she was a member of the Inlet Fire Auxiliary, St. Anthony’s Altar Society, Inlet Public School Board and PTA and enjoyed her times bowling at Northern Lanes sponsoring many leagues. Pat enjoyed knitting and spending time sitting in the sun at her home on Pine Island with family and friends.

She is survived by four daughters, Susan (Melvin) Allen. Kathleen (Ron) Hansen, Cynthia (Chip) Sauer and Patti Margaret Gonyea; eight grandchildren, Lisa, Stacey, Barbara, Shawn, Heather, Ryan, Gregory and Christian; and 12 great-grandchildren, Eric, Tyler, Victoria, Phoebe, Austin, Melanie, Britney, Shawn, Corey, Olivia, Natalie and Chase; a brother, George Rubly; three sisters-in-law Bridget, Faith and Barbara Murdock and brother-in-law Mervin Murdock and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph, two brothers-in-law, William and Edward; and a sister Kathryn Knipe and parents Lester and Agnes Rubly.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, at St. Anthony’s Church, Inlet. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in the spring at Riverview Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations to IVES at Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services, PO Box 300, Inlet, NY 13360.

Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.dfwefh.com.

Arrangements are with Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Old Forge.

Irving R. Ouderkirk

January 4, 2017

Irving Richard “Dick” Ouderkirk, 87 of Camillus and Eagle Bay, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Loretto Cunningham, in Syracuse.

Born in Syracuse, Irving attended schools in Scotia and South Onondaga. He served in the US Army for five years. Irving retired from Nynex Corporation as a Fleet Operations Manager after 35 years of service.

Irving was predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Jean, in 2003.

Irving is survived by his sons, James and Mark; daughters, Stacey Ouderkirk and Amy (Mark) Schad; sisters, Eloise Luchsinger and Shirley (Frank) Cavaiolo; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one nephew.

Burial will be in Onondaga County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Syracuse. Funeral services are private.

Contributions may be made in Irving’s memory to The Eagle Bay Volunteer Hose Co., PO Box 102, Eagle Bay, NY, 13331.

Arrangements are with Ryan Funeral Home, Marcellus.