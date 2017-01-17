Floyd Edgar Lerdahl

November 30, 2016

Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Floyd Edgar Lerdahl, passed away peacefully on Nov. 30, 2016, in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Floyd was born May 9, 1925, to Carl Anton Lerdahl and Valborg Nilsen in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from South High School after his junior year in 1942 to join the Navy during WWII. After proudly serving his country, Floyd went to Norway, his parents’ native land, as a missionary for the LDS church from 1946-48.

Floyd attended the U of U and LDS Business College, where he courted and married Irene Blakeman from Inlet in the Salt Lake Temple on June 24, 1949. They had five wonderful children and were happily married for 67 years. Floyd had an excellent work ethic and was a bookkeeper, medical stenographer and business owner. He and Irene lived in Salt Lake City, the Adirondack Mountains of New York, and Washington, Utah; however, Kearns was their home for more than fifty years.

Floyd was generous and charitable towards all and looked for opportunities to help others. He was quick to share others’ joys and sorrows. He was known for his optimistic, cheery outlook. He was honest and kind, striving to make matters fair and equitable for all. His greatest joy was his family. Floyd had a deep faith in the atonement and strove to serve the Lord as a teacher, records clerk, chorister, high councilman and bishop’s counselor. He had deep political convictions and acted as an election judge, delegate, precinct chairman, education advocate and as a State Legislator.

Floyd had a talent for linguistics and enjoyed public speaking. He was a member of Toastmasters International where he helped people improve public speaking and leadership skills. Floyd also loved singing. He sang barbershop with the Beehive Statesmen and the Saltaires, but his favorite people to sing for were his grandchildren. He sang to each of his new grandchildren as he danced and held them close. He loved entertaining everyone at family parties, and it was very common for family to request specific songs.

Floyd is survived by his wife Irene, his children Paul (Dianne), Mark, Alice (Lynn) Bigelow, David (Valja) and Phillip (Shelley), 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and his sister, Inez (Cliff) Barron. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ralph and Harry, his sister Lillian Kettle, his grandson Stephen Humble and his great-grandson Michael Ryan Tatton.

Funeral services were on Monday, Dec. 5, at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Chapel.

Al Holtz

January 4, 2017

Howard “Al” Holtz passed away at his home in Saratoga Springs on Jan. 4, at the age of 72.

Al was a summer resident of Eagle Bay for over 20 years. He enjoyed golfing at the Inlet Golf course in his earlier years and stopping for a box of his favorite fudge topped donuts at Mary’s White Pine bakery in Inlet.

In his earlier years he would love to stop at Keith’s Diner and sit and chat with everyone over a cup of coffee.

Al is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ellen (Zornow) Holtz; his daughter, Sara (Holtz) McGuirk; one grandson, Ethan McGuirk; a granddaughter, Kyrie Wilkins and several nephews and cousins.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being made by William Burke and Son’s of Saratoga Springs with memorial services to be held at a later date.