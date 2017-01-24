Ted EntwistleJanuary 18, 2017

Harold “Ted” Entwistle, 69, State Rt. 28, husband of Cheryl, passed away, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, while surrounded by the loving care of his wife and family, at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Boonville.

He was born the son of Harold and Dorothy Hasenauer Entwistle on March 6, 1947, in New Hartford. Ted graduated from New Hartford Central Schools and continued his education at Hartwick College, receiving his BA in history in 1969. On Sept. 18, 1971, he married Cheryl Morgan, his loving wife and partner for 45 years.

Ted served in the US Army Reserves from 1971 to 1976, and in 1978 began a 28 year career with Niagara Mohawk, first as a meter reader and serviceman, and later as a dispatcher and gas planner, finally retiring in 2006. He served as an Oneida County Republican Committeeman for over 30 years, was a founding member of the Town of Forestport Planning Board, and a proud member and past President of the Adirondack White Lake Association since its’ inception in 1981. He truly cherished living on White Lake, and enjoyed his boat rides and his friends at Seasons Cafe tremendously.

He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his son T.J. and wife Shelley; also of White Lake, his grandson Cole, “”the little mouse”, his cousins Bill Hasenauer and wife Elizabeth of Forestport; Ann Johnson of Rochester, and “Aunty Barb”, also of Rochester. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Hasenauer, in 2004, and father Harold in 2006.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at Woodgate Cemetery in the spring, at the convenience of the family.

The family can never give enough thanks to the outstanding care given to him by the staff of Sunset Nursing Home, and the kindness and professionalism provided by the Woodgate Fire Department and the Old Forge Ambulance Service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Woodgate Fire Department, 12445 State Rt. 28, Woodgate, NY 13394, or to Old Forge Ambulance Service P.O. Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420 or Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Resident Activities Fund, 232 Academy St., Boonville, NY 13309.

Arrangements are with Trainor Funeral Home, 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.

For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.

Robert B. PartridgeJanuary 18, 2017

Robert B. Partridge, 94, of New Hartford, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at the Siegenthaler Center.

Born December 31, 1923, in Old Forge, son of the late William and Ethel (Wetmore) Partridge, he grew up in the isolated Adirondack hamlet of Beaver River Station. He attended Beaver River’s one-room schoolhouse, high school in Old Forge, and graduated from Holland Patent High School in 1942.

A World War II veteran, Bob served in the Army’s 517th Field Artillery Battalion in the Pacific, participating in the liberation of Manila. Discharged in 1946, he first worked as a brakeman for the New York Central Railroad, then Vick’s Printing and GE in Utica. He married his beloved Edith (Edee), on May 30, 1953. Bob was a postal clerk in New Hartford for many years, retiring in 1985.

Bob expressed his love of the Adirondacks in his oil and acrylic paintings which hang in many private collections. His work focused on mountain landscapes and the steam locomotives that ran through the Adirondacks of his youth. In 2013, Bob and his artist-daughter Kathy exhibited their work in a joint father/daughter show at View. In 2014 he was honored by the arts center as a “CADK Original” for having exhibited a painting in every Central Adirondack Art Show since its inception in 1951. He submitted two more works in 2015 and 2016.

Bob designed and, with his family, built their camp in Beaver River. He and Edee were also long-time Adirondack Scenic Railroad volunteers.

Bob is survived by his daughter Kathleen, of Clinton; two sisters, Margaret Reinert and June Partridge; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Edee, in 2016 and siblings William, James, Dorothy Somers, Ruth McKelvey, Joyce Vohnoutka, and Shirley Otty.

A service was held at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in New Hartford on Jan. 23, followed by a private interment.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff of Hospice and the Siegenthaler Center for Bob’s care in his final weeks.

Those so wishing may consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 in Bob’s memory.