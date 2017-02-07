Lorraine Emrich

January 5, 2017

On Jan. 5, Lorraine Emrich closed her eyes and was welcomed by Jesus, our Lord, to her heavenly home, Paradise.

Lorrained (Lorrie) was born on May 16, 1929, and lived on Black Lake, Hammond.

On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Bob Emrich, from Hammond. The couple settled in on the Emrich Homestead on Black Lake. Bob was a farmer, in his later years he gave up farming and opened the successful Knotty Pine restaurant in Thendara. Later they closed the diner and Bob became a full time mailman.

Bob and Lorrie had a good life, having six daughters; Vicky, Sheila, Paulette, Diane, Dawn and Valerie; to fill up their lives.

Bob Emrich died from bone cancer on April 23, 2005.

Lorrie was diagnosed with lung cancer in August of 2015; finally after one year and five months her suffering was over and she closed her eyes and was welcomed by our Lord, into Heaven.

Lorrie’s sister would like their relatives, many friends and acquaintances to know how much she has appreciated the many phone calls, thoughtful and meaningful cards and notes. All of these thoughts and love have meant a great deal to her and her family and to Lorrie’s family.

“I am so blessed, thankful and grateful to each one of you,” Jan Raymo Egenhofer.

Martin M Martin

January 13, 2017

Martin M. Martin 88, of Thendara, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1928 in Rochester, a son of the late Michael and Marion (Tarkowski) Martin. He served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War.

After returning home from the war Mr. Martin began a career has a New York State Trooper in 1955, Retiring in 1980 as a Sgt. 25 years of dedicated service.

Mr. Martin was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Old Forge.

He was a well known local artist and was very involved in the View Arts Center in Old Forge. He was a very resourceful and handy man who built his entire home by himself from the basement to the top, plumbing and electrical, a project that he was very proud of.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews, Maurice Martin and his wife Lori, Mary Jane Anderson, Matthew Martin and his wife Barbara, Margaret Krysa and Marie Martin.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the entire staff of the Sunset Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion during Martin’s stay there.

A memorial service will be held in the spring at a time to be announced at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Old Forge.

For those who wish, please consider the Community Transport Services, PO Box 995, Old Forge, NY 13420 in his memory.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dfwefh.com