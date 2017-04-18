Aimee Salmon

April 13, 2017

Aimee Elizabeth Salmon, 49, of Highland Terrace, a former longtime resident of Erwin Street, Boonville, passed away on Thursday, April 13, while surrounded by the loving care of her family at St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.

Aimee was born in Watertown on Jan. 20, 1968, a daughter of Victor C. “Red” and Beatrice A. LaQuay Dunn. She grew up in Greig, attending Glenfield Elementary School, graduating from South Lewis Senior High School, with the Class of 1986. Later she furthered her education and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, Utica, where she earned an associate’s degree in medical data processing.

She was employed in customer service at Met Life of Utica, and for many years, until the present time, Aimee was employed at area restaurants as a waitress.

A marriage to Michael J. Salmon, Jr. ended in divorce.

She was a gifted and talented baker and also greatly enjoyed snowmobiling.

Aimee is survived by one son, Zakery M. Salmon, and one daughter, Lauren H. Salmon, both of Boonville; one brother, David C. (Mary Anne) Dunn, Lowville; five sisters, Charlotte A. (Warren Jr.) Levensailor, Port Leyden; Cynthia Spann, Binghamton; Darlene Drake, Louisville, Ky.; Rose DeVoe, Boonville and Ella (Mark) Hawk, Glenfield, and by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. Also surviving is her significant other, Daniel Molino, Sr., Old Forge, and his son, Daniel, Jr. and wife, Jillian, Ct.

Her services were held privately at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com

George HahlApril 11, 2017

George J. Hahl, age 84, formerly of Thendara, passed away at on April 11 after a brief illness.

George was born in East Orange, N.J. the son of Harry and Edith Hahl. He grew up in West Orange and Lake Hopatcong, N.J., then resided in Hopatcong for over 40 years before moving to Thendara 20 years ago.

George served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a precision machinist and owner of HMC. He also was a boat captain for Old Forge Lake Cruises. He had a passion for snowmobiling and enjoyed antique boats, cars and gas engines.

George was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Ruth.

He is survived by his daughter Catherine Oesch of Unionville, Pa., his daughter and son-in-law Peg and David Phillips, and two grandchildren, Sarah and Thomas Phillips of Green Township, N.J.

Private services by Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds, New Hartford.