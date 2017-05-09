Barbara McHugh MadiganFebruary 6, 2017

Barbara was a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing and was an RN at St. Mary’s Hospital for many years. During retirement, she continued to use her nursing knowledge as a volunteer coordinator at InterVol, an organization she was devoted to. With InterVol she participated in medical missions to Belize for a number years.

Barbara loved the Adirondacks, especially Eagle Bay.

Barbara first came to Eagle Bay in the 1950s when she arrived on vacation with her grandparents. Over the next 60 years Eagle Bay became a home filled with family and lifelong friends. A perfect day in Eagle Bay for Barbara was an early morning kayak, a day spent on the beach watching the grandkids ski, a great meal at the dinner table crowded with family and friends, followed by one (or two) of her famous berry pies. Kayaking was a hobby Barbara began just a few years ago. She loved every minute out on Fourth Lake. Barbara shared this passion with her family and gathered all together for each of the One Square Mile of Hope events. She invited the Eagle Bay kayakers to her camp for breakfast before each of the launches. One of the things Barbara did best was bringing people together over a great meal.

She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth McHugh. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Michael J. Madigan; daughters, Christine (Neil) Jones, Mary Beth (Steve) Laboski and Eileen (Christopher) Kinslow; grandchildren, Sarah, Nora and Katherine Kinslow, Aidan and Owen Jones; siblings Nancy (Tom) Sobik, Thomas (Lori) McHugh and Beth (Paul) Dorscheid.; several nieces and nephews and many lifelong friends.

The family would like to thank Barbara’s family and friends in Eagle Bay, Inlet and Old Forge for their kindness and support. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Feb. 10, at St. Ambrose Church in Rochester. It was with great sadness that we said goodbye but she entered her reward, carried by the forever love of her cherished family.

Frederick W. Bean, Jr.April 30, 2017

Frederick W. Bean, Jr., 74, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2017, in the comfort of his own home.

Fred was born on Oct. 19, 1942, in Utica, the son of the late Frederick W. and Gladys (Chrostowski) Bean. He was a 1960 graduate of Whitesboro High School.

On Sept. 10, 1994, Fred married Judith Wittman in Big Moose Community Chapel, Eagle Bay, a union of 22 years. He was a senior laboratory technician with Eastman Chemical in Rochester for 30 years.

Fred was a life time member of Farmington Volunteer Fire Dept. in Pumpkin Hook, where he served as president, and was fire chief of the Eagle Bay Fire Dept. He was a communicant of the New Hartford Presbyterian Church and Big Moose Community Chapel.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Judy; daughters, Jan (Mike Toebe) Bean, Maine; Laurie (Tom) Chamberlain, New Hampshire; son, Ken (Vanessa), North Carolina; brother, Scott; grandchildren, Morgan, Nate, Mallory, Tatum, Madison, Lindsay and Sydney; sister-in-law, Sue and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Fred was predeceased by his aunt and uncle, Stella and Steve Waszielski; sister, Carol; first wife, Sharon; and mother-in-law, Betty Wittman.

Funeral services were on Friday, May 5, at New Hartford Presbyterian Church, in New Hartford. The family will receive guests following the service and a luncheon will follow in Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, consider New Hartford Presbyterian Church, Big Moose Community Chapel, Eagle Bay Fire Dept., or Glenside Cemetery, c/o New York Mills Historical Society.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.

Messages of sympathy can be left at www.nunnandmcgrath.com

Kevin R. Vagt

April 21, 2017

Kevin passed away suddenly on April 21, at home in Alexandria, Va. He leaves a shocked and grieving family including his two sons, Hunter and Maxwell; his siblings Kathleen G. Vagt, Janet V. Scully, Thomas T. Vagt, and Chaz V. Smith; and his mother Miriam S. Vagt. Kevin was predeceased by his father Henry T. Vagt, Jr.

If you want to know one thing about Kevin, know that he was a great big man in the way that was most important: he had an enveloping, tender heart. He poured everything in it into the sons he adored, and opened it generously to his many friends.

Kevin, also known by his Boy Scouts nickname Critter, didn’t speak until he was two but more than made up for the delay over the rest of his life. Education was highly valued in his family so he was graduated from Fordham University, but a conventional academic setting was not where he thrived. He devoured science fiction like other people drink water and had a sharp and restlessly curious mind.

He was a discomaniac when it was uncool. His recipe for a “Kevin Special” consisted of 5 lbs of seasoned hamburger filling up a rectangular griddle and slapped on a plate. His 6’ 8”, broad-shouldered frame allowed him to consume three different, complete Thanksgiving meals in one day and his warmth and charm kept the invitations coming.

He cherished time at the family home on Fourth Lake in the Adirondacks where he would whip up pancakes and waffles for his boys before spending the day in the great outdoors. Time flew by filled with kayaking, swimming, checking out bear and deer tracks, pulling golf balls from the bottom of the lake and beach grass from the sand, and hitting Bald Mountain at sunrise.

Contributions in Kevin’s memory can be made to the Adirondack Museum in Blue Mountain Lake, or the charity of your choice.

A funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Scarsdale, at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, with interment at Gate of Heaven in Hawthorne. A reception will follow at the home of Mrs. Miriam Vagt in Scarsdale.

Lorena Jane PayneApril 11, 2017

Lorena J. (Boudreau) Payne, 84, of Inlet, passed away Tuesday, April 11, at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Boonville.

Born in Thendara on March 26, 1933, Lorena was the daughter of the late Susan Dowling and Everiste Boudreau. She attended Town of Webb High School, where she was a cheerleader. At a very early age, she was a caddy at Thendara Golf Club, where she learned to love and play the game. Lorena was an excellent athlete all through her youth and adult years. She loved all music and dancing, enjoyed reading, loved card and board games, was an immaculate housekeeper, great cook, and made the best pies ever.

On Aug. 30, 1950 she married the love of her life, Willard “Bill” Payne who preceded her in death just a short nine months ago, on July 5, 2016. Their son, Larry; (who was married to Annette Vittucci) passed away July 1979. Lorena is survived by two daughters, Debora (Eric) Hemmert of Bellefontaine, Ohio; and Lorena (Danner) McGuinness of Albany. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren: Rachel Payne (Tony) Blair, Louisburg, NC, and their children, Sophia, Avaleigh, Elias, Liam; Amber Warner (Mark) Bassett, Bloomsburg, Pa. and their son Ty; Adam (Elicia) Warner, Celina, Ohio, and their daughter Paisleigh; and Lawrence McGuinness, Albany; and Scott McGuinness also of Albany.

Lorena was preceded in death by her six older siblings, Mary Ellen Russell, Eva Olmstead, Harold Boudreau, Irene Harwood, Alton Boudreau, and Edward Boudreau. Those of us left on earth are quite certain there are many stories, lots of music, and much laughter going on up above.

Lorena was a “Jill” of many trades. She took her responsibilities of being daughter, sister, wife, daughter-in-law, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend very seriously and with so much pride. She kept the books for Bill’s business, was a caregiver to many, worked as a chambermaid for several places, and drove school bus for Inlet Public School (however, at that time, it was only a red station wagon with two rows of seats facing forward and the third one facing backwards). She served on many committees, was a Girl Scout leader, bowled on many teams, a long time member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, member of both Thendara and Inlet Golf Club, and an absolute beautiful person!

She will be remembered for her smile that could make you feel better in an instant, her kind and gentle words that were always genuine, and her contagious laughter. Her love of life, family, her “Bill” friends, babies and animals will live on in her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in Old Forge. Funeral services will be at St. Anthony’s Church in Inlet at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 15. Burial will follow at the Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge.

In honor of Lorena’s love for family and friends, please join the family for a “Celebration of Life” gathering at the Toboggan Inn in Eagle Bay, immediately following graveside service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association; Northeastern New York Chapter; 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405; Albany, NY 12205; or online at www.alz.org/northeasternny in Lorena’s name.