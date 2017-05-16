Linda Spears MorrisonMay 4, 2017

Linda Spears Morrison passed away on May 4, at her home in Conifer, Colo. Her two-year battle with cancer ended with her in the arms of close friends and family. Linda was 58 years old.

Linda was born on Aug. 10, 1958 in New Orleans, the second daughter of H. Mendel Spears and Nancy F. Spears. She considered Wheeling W.V. her hometown. She attended West Virginia Wesleyan College, graduating with a BA in 1980.

After college, Linda moved to Colorado. A passionate climber and skier, her interests placed her on a path to meet her future husband Timothy W. Morrison. Tim and Linda were married in Wheeling on Sept. 23, 1989. Linda and Tim made their home in the mountains west of Denver.

Christopher M. Morrison, her beloved son, was born June 1, 1996. While more active pursuits slid off the front burners, young motherhood provided a new avenue for her seemingly boundless talents. This was a time when Linda directed her interests towards emergency medicine, initially working towards EMS qualification. She wanted to be prepared for anything unforeseen at their home, the somewhat remote TLC Ranch, while waiting for Chris to be big enough to start his skiing and climbing introductions.

Linda’s emergency medicine career grew to allow her to lend her talents to the Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Winter Park Ski Patrol (where she had been a ski instructor for over 15 years), and Littleton Hospital ED.

Linda’s essence was accomplishment. Her interest and involvement in all things lead inevitably to expertise. She pursued her interests full throttle, never compromising her desire to enjoy her climbing, skiing, running, cycling and horseback riding while at the same time always sensing and understanding the right balance between individual fulfillment and a grounded appreciation for being a compassionate, contributing, responsible member of a loving community of friends and neighbors. She will live long in the hearts and memories of her many dear friends and family who were privileged to be a part of her journey.

Linda is survived by her parents, Mendel and Nancy Spears; her husband Tim, whom was born in Old Forge; her son Chris; her sisters Susan Hughes and Betsy Holloway; and her in-laws, Deke and Carol Morrison of Old Forge.

A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, at the Morrison residence in Colorado.

The family asks that friends consider memorial contributions to: Elk Creek Fire-Rescue, PO BOX 59, Conifer, CO 80433, or to Lymphatic Education and Research, go to lymphaticnetwork.kindful.com.

John PrattMay 4, 2017

John S. Pratt, 76, of Fort Myers, Fla., died peacefully on May 4, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born in Utica on Jan. 17, 1941. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and attended Clarkson University and Utica College. He was an Eagle Scout and a lifelong skier, teaching the sport to many in his family. He also spent many years working in the ski industry. He and his wife lived in Old Forge for 10 years.

At the age of 21, he began a long career as a developer, launching a successful and long-lived road construction company in partnership with his father. He was subsequently in charge of several major infrastructure projects across Saudi Arabia, including in Dammam, Dhahran, Jeddah, and Riyadh.

Eventually he settled in Fort Myers, Florida and began a second career as a hotelier. Beginning with the Thunderbird Apartments in downtown Fort Myers, followed by the Pink Porpoise and ultimately Lovers’ Key on Ft. Myers Beach. This hotel was for years a popular destination for European visitors to south Florida.

Despite his reputation for being hard-nosed in business and a curmudgeon in his personal life, he was considered by those who loved him and knew him well to be fearless, vibrant, compassionate, a wonderful storyteller – and a great wit. Unlike many people, the older he got, the more liberal he became. He was a staunch supporter of those less fortunate, a forward-thinking progressive who never lost his faith in humankind.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Pamela (Wishart); four children from his previous marriage, Mary Murphy (Pratt) of Denver, Colo., John S. Pratt, Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla., Heather Pratt of Bethesda, Md., and Robert Pratt (Alisha) of Fort Myers, Fla.; his step-daughter Amanda Grieg and her partner Anton Santiago; his grandchildren, Molly, Julia, Bobby, Lily, Hope and Faith; his sister Anne (Joe) Sutton of West Orange, N.J. He also survived by many nieces and nephews and good friends. He was predeceased by his parents John L. and Mary C. Pratt, his brother Stewart Pratt, his granddaughter Elizabeth Murphy, and his beloved dog Amber.

Special thanks go out from the family to Lee Health Home Care nurse Nikki Greer and personal aide Ronda Sides also special thanks to Alisha Pratt for being there at the end.

The family will mark his passing with a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the ASPCA or your local humane society.

Pam would really like to hear your thoughts and memories and to have you sign the guest register or leave a condolence message at www.horizonfunerals.com.