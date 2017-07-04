Harold CohenJune 21, 2017

Harold Cohen of Fourth Lake, Old Forge, passed away on the Summer Solstice June 21, at the age of 97. He contributed his longevity to the clean air of the Adirondacks, good water, and laughter.

Harold was born and raised in New York City. From the time he was a child he had an affinity with the outdoors and a love of swimming. He attended City College but left school to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII where he was trained as an aircraft hydraulics specialist. While stationed in Rome, New York, he met Josephine Navelli (deceased) who he married upon his return from duty in England and France. He was known to his buddies in the service as ‘Red’ for his bright red hair.

While raising a family in Rome, he often took them on vacations in the Adirondack Mountains, eventually buying a camp on Fourth Lake which was his home for over 50 years.

Harold loved fishing and would often go out trolling before the fog rose, using a compass to guide him and bringing home his catch to fry for breakfast. He was the consummate host and when friends dropped by, whether for fishing advice or just to say hi, they were welcomed in for a cocktail, a nosh, and a laugh.

Harold was a fearless adventurer and lover of travel particularly by sea, crossing the Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean, Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean, Panama Canal and the Amazon River.

He leaves behind daughters, Linda Schofield and Maxine Cohen, granddaughters Dophkah Wasmuth and Sarah Eiden Roberts and husband Todd Roberts, great-grandaughter Aspen Smith, sister Renee Lieberman, cousins, nieces and nephews. Harold was the long time domestic partner and traveling companion of Marilyn Benoit (deceased). Donations can be made in his name to the non profits, Fulton Chain Of Lakes Association and The Adirondack Wild: Friends Of The Forest Preserve.

Bob HaddenJune 27, 2017

Robert (Bob) Wightman Hadden, 81, of Williamstown, Mass., died Tuesday, June 27, as a result of congestive heart failure.

Born in Bronxsville on June 28, 1935, Bob grew up in Westchester County. He graduated from the Hackley School in 1954 and Drexel University in 1959. He resided in Sparta, N.J., from 1966 until 1994 where he raised his family and was active in Jaycees, the Sparta Presbyterian Church and the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks. Throughout his life, he exhibited quiet generosity, contributing time and financial support to various causes while never looking for recognition for his actions.

Early in his professional career, Bob held various industrial sales and logistics positions, but most of his career was spent in real estate and commercial finance. Upon his retirement in 1995, he and Barbara opened the Wooden Duck Bed and Breakfast in Andover, N.J., which they operated for over 10 years. Guests could always count on Bob to serve breakfast with a smile and a joke, provide excellent driving directions, and offer countless unsolicited suggestions.

Bob and Barbara relocated to Williamstown, Mass., in 2005, realizing a lifelong dream to retire to a college town. He regularly attended lectures, concerts, art exhibits and sporting events, taking advantage of everything that a college town and the Berkshires had to offer.

Family was always the central part of Bob’s life. He was happiest when surrounded by his children and grandchildren and he particularly enjoyed frequent multi-generational family vacations. Bob was passionate about travel and he and Barbara travelled the world, visiting over 35 countries on five continents. As a lifelong learner, he was particularly fond of tours with an educational focus.

Bob spent time every summer of his life at Big Moose Lake in the Adirondacks. He was a trustee of Big Moose Community Chapel and was instrumental in the establishment of the Chapel’s Memorial Woods Columbarium. At Big Moose, he loved hiking and water sports, performed in ski shows as a teenager, was a patient water ski instructor, loved to drive the boat for sunset cruises and entertained many with stories about this special place.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara Ann (Chase) Hadden; daughter Debbie Devenny and husband Larry of Andover, N.J.; son Jeff Hadden and wife Vicky of Weston, Mass.; daughter Betsy Lee and husband Michael of Sherborn, Mass.; brother Alexander Hadden of Woodstock, Vt.; and grandchildren Christine Devenny, Alex Hadden, Payne Hadden, Hannah Lee and Maclean Hadden.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Big Moose Community Chapel and his ashes will be placed at Memorial Woods.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Town of Webb Historical Association, PO Box 513, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Memorial service July 9 for Barbara Wheeleer

Barbara Kinne Wheeler of Apulia Station and Big Moose Lake died peacefully at her home on Tuesday, Feb. 14. A memorial service will be held in Barbara’s honor after Sunday services on July 9 at the Big Moose Community Chapel. A reception will follow at Duffy’s at the Glenmore on Big Moose Lake.

Bob Clonan Jr.

June 26, 2017

Robert Clonan, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, June 26, in Naples, Fla. at the age of 72.

He was born in Utica on Jan. 29, 1945 and graduated from St. John’s School and New Hartford High School. He worked for Western Electric for over 30 years before moving to Old Forge and then to Naples, Fla. He held positions, including chairman on the Town of Webb Planning Board and performed electrical inspections for the Adirondack region.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Kathleen; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Sheila Clonan, of Cazenovia, Brian and Tracey Clonan, of Hartford, Conn.; one daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and David Morton, of Manassas, Va.; and nine grandchildren.

His funeral rights will be performed at St. John the Evangelist Church, New Hartford at 9:30 a.m. on July 8. Donations can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Support in Naples at www.alzsupport.org.