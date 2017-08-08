Jerry OlsenJuly 30, 2017

Jerry Olsen, 75, of Old Forge, and formerly of Utica, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2017, at home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born Oct. 6, 1941, in Utica, a son of Bernita Byrns and Anton Gerald Olsen. Jerry graduated from Utica Free Academy. He served in the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Jerry married Terry Beard on Nov. 26, 1966, in Syracuse. Jerry was an Alpine ski coach for the Town of Webb School for twenty years. He worked in construction with Olsen-Stripp Construction, and owned the McCauley Mt. Ski Shop. He was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church.

Jerry enjoyed fishing and hunting in the Adirondacks.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Terry Olsen; son Brendon Olsen and wife Nikki of Bloomingdale; daughter Stacey and husband James Patrick of Greenville, S.C.; brother-in-law Lee Thomson of Marlborough, Mass.; four grandchildren, Hayden, Ella, Morgan and Ava; and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Susan Thomson.

The family would like to thank Hospice, especially Danielle Beckingham for such a giving heart.

Services were on Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Bartholomew’s Church, Old Forge, where his Funeral Mass was celebrated. The family welcomed friends at their home, following the service.

Friends may consider, Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413, or Old Forge Little League.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Old Forge. Messages may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.

Jane Herning

July 29, 2017

Margaret “Jane” Herning, originally from Old Forge, passed away on July 29 in Spokane, Wash. after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jane was born on April 7, 1932, to Edwin and Margaret Boylan in Old Forge, and was a resident there until her marriage to Charles Herning in 1953.

For the next 25 years she lived the itinerant life of an Air Force wife, moving every couple of years and calling Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Arizona, England and Nevada home. Upon Chuck’s retirement in 1978, she returned to work as an elementary teacher in Las Vegas for 12 years. She retired from that career and returned to Old Forge for several years before moving to Virginia Beach to act as surrogate mother to her granddaughter Kyra.

She is survived by her sons George and wife Monique Herning of Virginia Beach and Dr. John and Glenda Sue Herning of Spokane, and granddaughter Kyra Herning of Chicago, as well as her brother John Boylan and wife Margo of Old Forge.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Col. Charles Herning, and son Ens. Steven Herning.

An internment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. Jane was an incredibly compassionate and caring person. She will be missed terribly by all who had the good fortune to know her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org/) or the National Park Trust (www.parktrust.org/).

Edward Hiscox

July 28, 2017

Edward J. Hiscox passed away July 28, after a brief illness at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Utica.

Born Nov. 12, 1957, Ed was a graduate of Town of Webb High School; he was a chef at the Big Moose Inn for many years.

He was a guy who avidly enjoyed the outdoors and had a love for all the wild creatures of our forests, which could sometimes find a snack at his door.

Ed is survived by his sister Lisa and her two sons; a nephew Shane Beach, and a long time devoted friend Christine Chesbro. He is predeceased by his parents, James and Noreen, sister Karen, and brother Mike.

There will be no calling hours.