Mary Miller MarkussonOctober 23, 2016

Mary Miller Markusson, 95, of Bonita Springs passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Naples, Fla. Mary was born on Aug. 19, 1921, in Yorkville, a daughter of the late Clarence and Gertrude (neé Newell) Helfert. She had been a resident of Bonita Springs since 1978 coming from Otter Lake. Prior to living in Otter Lake, she had been a longtime resident of Utica.

Mary was active in countless civic, church, political, and service organizations both in New York and in Florida throughout her life. She also loved to learn and took courses covering a wide variety of subjects in several colleges. She was a member of Our Lady of Light Catholic Community and St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church. In 1985, she joined the Bonita Springs Chorus where she met her husband Marlin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Marlin E. Markusson of Bonita Springs, Fla.; her four children, Mona Miller Lincoln of Otter Lake, M. Judi Miller Martin of Bonita Springs, Fla., Laura Miller Holt and her husband, Brendon of Delray Beach, Fla., and John I. “Jim” Miller, Jr. of Bonita Springs, Fla.; eight grandchildren, John I. Miller, Lynda Hopsicker, Scott T Lincoln, John I. Miller, III, Ashley Miller, Joseph Miller, Brendon Holt, Jr. and Robert J. Holt; and seven great-grandchildren, Joshua Hopsicker, Kierstin Hopsicker, Jordon Miller, John I. Miller, Cooper J. Lincoln, Savannah Miller and Luis Hernandez. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Gloria Helfert Cole, Nancy Helfert Berg, Bonnie Miller Hubbell, Linda Miller, Kathy Estep, Dede Miller-Hubbell, Brian Miller, and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her first husband of 39 years, John I. Miller in 1985, her brother Walter Helfert in 1960, and her grandson, Robert Lincoln, Jr., in 1993.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Snows Catholic Church in Otter Lake, at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, with internment following in Woodgate Cemetery. A reception celebrating her life will be held following the service at the Otter Lake Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Otter Lake Volunteer Fire Department 13853 State Route 28, Otter Lake, NY 13338.

Robert Hadden

June 27, 2017

Robert (Bob) Wightman Hadden, 81, of Williamstown, Mass., died Tuesday, June 27, as a result of congestive heart failure. Bob spent time every summer of his life at Big Moose Lake in the Adirondacks. He was a trustee of Big Moose Community Chapel and was instrumental in the establishment of the Chapel’s Memorial Woods Columbarium. At Big Moose, he loved hiking and water sports, performed in ski shows as a teenager, was a patient water ski instructor, loved to drive the boat for sunset cruises and entertained many with stories about this special place.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Big Moose Community Chapel and his ashes will be placed at Memorial Woods.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Town of Webb Historical Association, PO Box 513, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Jackie Wilcox

August 10, 2017

Jacqueline A. Wilcox, 85 of Wells, and formerly of Big Moose, passed away peacefully on Aug. 10 at the Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home in Gloversville.

Jackie was born on Oct. 28, 1931 in Bronx. She was the daughter of the late George and Cecelia (Riley) Preston. She was married to her husband of 53 years until he passed in 2003. William (Bill) P. Wilcox was her lifelong love and friend. They were married on June 18, 1950.

Jackie and Bill moved to Wells in 1967 after residing in West Islip. Once Bill retired, they moved to Big Moose. Upon her husband’s death, she returned to Wells to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law.

Jackie was a member of the Big Moose Jolly Moosers and was also a member of the Big Moose Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary. In Wells, she and her husband were active in the Wells Improvement Group and owned and operated the Wells Lodge.

She is survived by her children, Robert and his wife Nancy of Florida, Richard and his wife Gail of Wells, and William of Mayfield. She also leaves four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister Evelyn Hawkins and a brother Donald Preston.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the Doctors and Nurses of the Nathan Littauer Hospital and Nursing Home in Gloversville for the wonderful care and compassion that was given to her during her stay.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Home, Inc., 18 Fern Ave, in Old Forge.

For online expressions of sympathy, please go to www.dimblebyfh.com