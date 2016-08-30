Georgina Deis HollisterAugust 23, 2016

Georgina Barbara Deis Hollister died peacefully at her home on Aug. 23, with her family at her side. Georgina, known to all as Gigi, was born in Old Forge, on Feb. 20, 1936 to Leroy Wakely Deis and Dorotha Una Stark Deis.

She graduated in 1954 from the Town of Webb High School where she enjoyed soccer, ice skating, school plays, playing the flute and piccolo, and singing in a sextet.

Gigi married David Gordon Hollister on April 26, 1957. They had four children together, Heather Lynn, Hillary Ellen, Barbara Scott, and William Douglas. Dave and Gigi filled their lives with family and friends, and a love for travel, adventure, and music. Gigi sang and played the stand up bass in Dave’s band, The Adirondack Drifters. They loved to square dance. Together they built their homes in Old Forge and in Apache Junction, Arizona. They enjoyed travel and took their family on trips all over the United States to see the National Parks and historical sites.

Gigi started her career in banking in 1955 at Oneida National Bank (later Norstar and Fleet Banks). In 1994, she joined Adirondack Bank from which she retired in 1997. Over her career she assisted so many people in the community with loans for their businesses, homes, educations, and other needs.

She was a member of the Old Forge American Legion Auxiliary, Beta Sigma Phi, and Niccolls Memorial Church.

If one word could describe Gigi it would be family. Her family was her passion, her joy, and her life. She loved being a mother and a grandmother. Her happiness was time with family.

Gigi is survived by her beloved children and their families: Heather (Dean) Kaese, Hillary (Matthew) Hinge, Barbara (Brian) Marshall and William (Andrea) Hollister; her eight grandchildren Bryce, Burke, and Kendall Kaese, Garrett and Amanda Hinge, Katya Marshall, and Alexis and Karleigh Hollister; her sisters Jean (Raymond) Yamane and Terry (Robert) Lehnen; her brothers Lloyd Deis and Lawrence (Michele) Deis; and sisters in law Becky Deis, Janet Stattler Deis; and their families. Gigi will join her loving husband Dave, her parents, and her brothers Burton, Thomas, Roscoe, William, and sister Lolly in heaven.

The family would like to thank Dr. Tom Socash, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, The Old Forge Volunteer Ambulance Corps, with a special thank you to Terry Lehnen, Larry Ventura and Dan Rivet, and all of Gigi’s loving family and friends who have loved her and supported her through these difficult times.

Friends may consider donations in Gigi’s memory to the Old Forge Volunteer Ambulance Corp and the Old Forge Fire Department at PO Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2016 at Niccolls Memorial Church at 11:00 AM. There will be no calling hours, but you may greet the family between 10:00 and 11:00 AM at Niccolls Memorial Church prior to the Memorial Service. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Old Forge, NY. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Old Forge.

We love you Mom!

Barbara Claire Norton

August 14, 2016

Barbara Claire (Feick) Norton, 81, of Williamsburg, Va., wife of Robert G. Norton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14.

Barbara grew up in the Pittsburg, Pa., suburb of Brentwood, where she graduated from Brentwood High School. Thereafter she attended and graduated from Syracuse University with the Class of 1957, with a bachelor degree in retail. She was a self-employed owner of a retail sales business and was also a dedicated homemaker.

On March 3, 1959, Barbara was united in marriage with Robert Norton, in Brentwood, Pa. Mr. Norton, who was a son of the late John Vivian and Ruth Bingel Norton, was a native and former resident of Otter Lake. For many years after their marriage the couple spent summers at their camp in Otter Lake.

In addition to her husband, Robert, Barbara is survived by a son David (Darci) Norton; daughter, Natalie Norton; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Boonville Cemetery, where Pastor Denise Bowen of the Boonville United Methodist Church will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home.

Roland B. StearnsAugust 10, 2016

Roland B. Stearns, 89, of North Palm Beach, Fla. and Blue Mountain Lake, passed away on Aug. 10, while under treatment at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fla.

Roland was born in New York City to the late Robert B. Stearns and Bernice Marks-Stearns. Roland began his Wall Street career working for his father, one of the founding partners of Bear Stearns. Roland had been a member of the NYSE since 1953, and was a member of the Buttonwood Club for over 50 years. He was an enthusiastic advocate of the Adirondack Park and an accomplished equestrian, marine captain and an avid snowmobiler.

As Co-owner of Dunn’s Boat Service on Big Moose Lake, he found and helped restore the 1955 Chris Craft tour boat “Grace” and was Big Moose Lakes first licensed PV tour guide. Roland proudly supported the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts, serving as president for many years. He was an active member of the Blue Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department since 1998.

Roland was also a veteran of WWII, where he served as a gunner in the U.S. Navy. He celebrated every birthday of his life in Blue Mountain Lake, except while away at war.

Predeceased by his sisters Veronica and Pamela, Roland is survived by his beloved wife Nina, his children Robert Stearns, Bonne Wasserman and Jane Hinckley, his sons-in-law Howard Wasserman and Kenneth Hinckley, his stepchildren Victoria Wabnig and John Wabnig, and adored grandchildren Benjamin, Sydney and Morgan Hinckley.

A celebration of Roland’s life was planned for what would have been his 90th birthday on Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Adirondack Lakes Center for The Arts in Blue Mountain Lake.

In lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation to the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.