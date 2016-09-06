Lawrence S. Zaglaniczny

August 26, 2016

Lawrence S. Zaglaniczny, of Rome and Old Forge, 67, passed away Friday, Aug. 26.

Larry was born April 17, 1949, in Rome, a son of the late Stanley and Angeline Marek Zaglaniczny and graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1967. As an avid high school runner, Larry set a Rome Free Academy track record in the one mile event. While a student at the State University College at Cortland, he led the student government as president of the House of Delegates, which represented 3,800 undergraduates. He attended State University at Cortland in Cortland and earned a bachelor’s degree at Empire State College in Saratoga Springs. He continued graduate studies at the State University of New York, Binghamton.

Larry dedicated his career to higher education advocacy and making college accessible to low- and moderate-income families. After working at the State University of New York, Central Administration, in Albany under Chancellor Ernest Boyer, Larry moved to Washington, DC and served as the national director of the Coalition of Independent College and University Students. He later worked for the American Council on Education and served as a congressional staffer for former congressman Jim Jeffords of Vermont. Among his many accomplishments, Larry was elected president of the Committee for Education Funding, a coalition of over 90 educational organizations.

After 19 years, Larry retired from the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators where he helped develop and plan the Association’s legislative and regulatory goals. In 2011, Larry was awarded the Meritorious Achievement Award for his more than 30 years of governmental affairs efforts on behalf of the Association, the financial aid community, and students served. Affectionately referred to as “Larry Z” in the financial aid community, Larry will be missed for his no-nonsense attitude, compassionate nature, and fierce advocacy for students and schools.

As a hobby, Larry enjoyed preparing fine foods and serving guests his unique and flavorful culinary creations. On Aug. 12, 2000, Larry was united in marriage to Holly Goodsell in the Yatesville Methodist Church, Yatesville.

Survivors include step-daughter, Cari Malcom of Penn Yan, stepson Andrew (Mercedes) Middleton of Bowie, M.d., two step-grandchildren, Ethan and William Middleton, two brothers, Ted and Daniel Zaglaniczny of Rome, two nieces, Angela (Dennis) Fragapane of Rome, and Cheryl (Michael) Murphy of North Babylon, five great-nieces and nephews, twelve cousins and dear family member, Denise Stone of Syracuse.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Father Paul F. Angelicchio, was held Friday, Sept. 2, at the Church of the Transfiguration in Rome. Interment will take place at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Rome.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dallas Martin Endowment for Public Policy and Student Aid, c/o NASFAA, 1101 Connecticut Avenue NW, Suite 1100, Washington, DC 20036-4303 or the NYSFAAA Student Scholarship Fund, c/o Kerry Lubold, NYSFAAA Treasurer, Director of Financial Aid, 101 Broad Street, Plattsburgh NY 12901 (New York State Financial Aid Administrators Association).

