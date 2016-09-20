Norbert F. Kula

September 17, 2016

Norbert F. Kula, age 90, of Whitesboro, formerly of Utica and Old Forge, died on Sept. 17, at home, with his family by his side.

He was a graduate of Whitesboro High School, and served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a salesman for Bowes Bros. and Alling and Cory for 38 years, retiring in 1986. He is a member of the Adirondack Council #3057 Knights of Columbus (4th Degree), American Legion Post 893; and the Old Forge Fire Department, where he served as Captain of the EMS group. He was a life member of the BPOE #1605, Lowville. He also installed the Lifeline for the elderly in Old Forge and surrounding villages. He served as Sexton at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Old Forge, and was currently a member of St. Paul‚’s Church, Whitesboro.

Norbert and Eleanor had many special friends in Utica and Old Forge, including Cindy Beckley, and countless others.

While expressing thanks to the Home Base Care Unit of the Veteran’s Administration in Rome, the family extends their strongest appreciation, filled with gratitude, to Steve Gossin and Sandy Rathburn, for their immeasurable love, faith and dedication in the daily efforts, together with Norb, throughout his most difficult times.

Norb’s faithful and white furry best friend, Casper the cat, never left his side.

He is survived by a daughter, Joyce (Earl) Wells, Glemnoore, Pa.; a son, Robert (Marilyn) Kula, Whitesboro; a grandson, Matthew P. LaDuc, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Cecelia (Kula) and Thomas Pianella, Marcy; their children; and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert J. and Mary Glasarowski Kula; his wife Eleanor Pelaw Kula; a daughter Rhonda; and a granddaughter Danielle.

There are no calling hours. Burial and blessing of ashes will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, for family and closest friends only. Those desiring, please consider memorials in the name of Norbert F. Kula, to the Old Forge Fire Department, P.O. Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Whitesboro. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dfwefh.com.

Elizabeth ‘Liza’ Maio

September 5, 2016

Elizabeth “Liza” Maio, 93, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5 at The Pines in Utica.Elizabeth was born on Nov. 27, 1922 in Dunkirk to the late John N., Sr., and Mary (Rodrigues) Maio, both immigrants from Madeira, Portugal. Liza was the oldest of her siblings, Anthony, John, and Mary. The family moved to the Utica area where Liza resided until 1990.Liza enjoyed an active and fun-loving life traveling and visiting her brother Tony and his family in Riverside, California. The high point of her adventures were in touring Alaska, Japan, and Europe which included a visit to her family’s home region of Madeira. Liza later relocated to Old Forge to be near her sister Mary. She felt at home amid the blue lakes and skies as a resident of this historic hamlet at the gateway of the Adirondacks. She became active in the community with countless hours devoted to the View arts center; her home parish, St. Bartholomew’s Church; and many other volunteer venues. She remained active in her community to the age of 92.She treasured the friendship of fellow residents at the Lake Shore Community Home. Liza was blessed with an amazing talent at fine craft work creating dresses and decorating ceramic art work. The quality of her art was unmatched and her nieces and nephews have been the happy recipients of many of these pieces that decorate their homes and gardens today. Liza was always active and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed dancing, skiing, bicycling, and she even ice skating and roller blading well into her eighties.Liza was close to each of her siblings’ families and was present at every life event of her many nieces and nephews.She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Gerry and Sybel Maio, Steven and Tammy Maio, John J. III and Vickie Maio, Martin L. and Theresa Maio, Richard M. and Tammy Maio, Lorraine “Lori” and Mike McGill, Michele Morawiec, Mark and Pat Diamond, Stephanie Diamond, John and Maryanne Diamond, and Kathy Diamond-Cassevah; her great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins of the Frates and Joquin family, and sister-in-law, Mary A. Maio of Utica.She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law, John Maio, Jr., and Anthony and Millie Maio of Calif.; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Ed Diamond.Keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.At 11 a.m. on Sept. 24 at St. Bartholomew’s Church, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Liza’s Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life offered by Rev. Howard Venette. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of Mass.Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com