Mary Lou O’ConnorSeptember 29, 2017

Mary Lou O’Connor, 75, of Oriskany, passed away Sept. 29, at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, with her loving family by her side. She has gone to join her beloved husband, Cliff, whom she has missed for 17 years.

She was born April 21, 1942, in Utica, the daughter of Louis and Marion Finn Smith. Mary Lou was a graduate of Oriskany High School. She married Clifford O’Connor on April 11, 1959, in the Chapel at Griffiss Air Force Base, Rome. He passed away on Aug. 4, 2000.

Mrs. O’Connor served as Oriskany village clerk for 29 years. She was devoted to her community, and active on many village committees over the years, and especially enjoyed the Christmas in the Nettles celebrations. Mary Lou was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Church in Whitesboro, where she served the church in many capacities. In her spare time, she loved to garden, and enjoyed her camp at Eagle Bay. She was happiest spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Clifford (Mick) O’Connor and wife Linda Oriskany, Patrick O’Connor, Utica and David (Sean) O’Connor and wife Penny, Oriskany; grandchildren and spouses, Amy and Greg Mayo, Oriskany, Tracy and Joseph Day, Sauquoit, Sean O’Connor and Erin O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jayson and Kaelyn Mayo, and Joseph and Nicholas Day; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Pam Smith, North Utica; sister-in-law, Monika Smith, Rome; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Rosemary O’Connor, Yorkville, Thomas and Patricia O’Connor, Marcy, Clara O’Connor, Whitesboro, Irene O’Connor, Oriskany and Dorothy O’Connor, Oriskany; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard Smith; and in-laws, Robert, William and Betty, Edward, Albert, Donald, Miles and Janice, and Harold O’Connor.

The family would like to thank Dr. Razia, and the nurses and staff at Faxton-St. Luke’s Healthcare, especially on the sixth floor and ICU, for the care and compassion shown to Mary Lou and her family. They would also like to acknowledge her many friends in Eagle Bay.

Calling hours are from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 40 Main St., Whitesboro. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday from the funeral home, and 11:30 at St. Paul’s Church, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Interment will be in Oriskany Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in her name to Oriskany High School Alumni Scholarship Fund or the Oriskany Village Museum. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online expressions of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.

Jason P. WagnerSeptember 11, 2017

It is with great sadness that the family and friends of Jason Paul Wagner announce his sudden passing at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 11, at the age of 33. Jason, who was from Forestport, will be lovingly remembered by all for his love of sports, motorcycles, boating and his love of the water as well as the outdoors.

Jason will also be remembered as a loving, charming, charismatic and funny, son, father, brother, nephew, cousin and boyfriend with a heart of gold.

Jason was born on June 11, 1984, in Allentown, Pa. and is survived by his parents, Lisa Prescia, Lorraine Prescia and Tom Lomax; brothers, Chad Lomax and Glen Wagner; sister, Cori Wagner; children, Alyssa Wagner and Aleigha Wagner; uncle, Ron Prescia; aunt, Anika Prescia; nieces, Zoey Castillo and Aviana Maradiaga; cousins, Mia Prescia and Nathaniel Prescia and girlfriend Brett Ellen Pfendler.

A service celebrating Jason’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Carter Funeral Home, 1604 Grant Blvd., Syracuse.

Online condolences cam be made at CarterFuneralHome.com.