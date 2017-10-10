Olga S. Little

October 6, 2017

Olga S. Little passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, Oct. 6, at the Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville.

She was born on Aug. 4, 1930 in Candor, a daughter of the late John and Suzanne Sabol. She was a graduate of Geneseo College in Geneseo.

On July 31, 1954, in Rochester, she was united in marriage to Peter J. Little, a blessed union of over 49 years filled with much love and mutual devotion. Mr. Little died on Dec. 28, 2003. Olga was a second-grade elementary school teacher in the Rochester School System and later in life in the Town of Webb School System.

After her retirement, she worked alongside Charles Kiefer who owned and operated the Souvenir Village in Old Forge, a job she truly enjoyed. Olga also enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach with her husband for many years they spent their winters there. They enjoyed walking along the beach and enjoyed the company of the many friendships that were made during those years.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Little of Old Forge and Richard Little and his wife Cheryl of Schenectady. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and many dear friends. She was predeceased by a sister Eleanor Beckwith and a brother, Robert Sabol.

The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Sunset Nursing Home, HASCA and the Old Forge Ambulance for the wonderful care and the many acts of kindness that were given to Olga.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Dimbleby Funeral Homes Inc., 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.

For those who wish, please consider a donation to HASCA, PO Box 25, Old Forge, NY 13420, in her memory.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dimblebyfh.com