Deborah WalkerOctober 27, 2016

Deborah Kay Walker passed away peacefully on Oct. 27, at the age of 57, in her home in Inlet, where she lived with her husband of 25 years and best friend Ricky Walker.

Deb was born on Feb. 11, 1959, to Leon Clyde Hale and Sherry Wanda Lehl, in Tulsa, Okla., both of whom have preceded her in death. She spent her childhood in Oklahoma with her brother Kenneth Hale, who has also preceded her, and her sister Barbara Hale Reynolds, who survives her. She graduated high school from Nathan Hale High in Tulsa, and shortly after relocated to Denver, Colorado.

She did not attend college right away, choosing instead to devote herself wholly and passionately to the upbringing of her children, both by blood and marriage. In them she has created an incredible legacy in the instruction of unconditional love.

She spent most of her years during this period in Georgetown, Colo., and a few years in Alapaha, Ga. Shortly after her children began living on their own she moved to Grand Junction, Colo., where she made the bold decision to return to school in her early 40s, and graduated from Mesa State College with a bachelor’s degree cum laude in English. She aspired to be a school teacher, but as those who knew her could attest, she had too complex and fiery a spirit to fit within a bureaucracy.

She turned instead to her artisanship for a living, forging beautiful jewelry and curios by hand, done in a wide array of styles and mediums, touched with her own unique flair. She was immensely talented, not only in her craftsmanship and artistry, but most especially in her writing. In this way she remained a teacher by her own unorthodox method. She used her writing through many social media outlets to reach out to the entire world, touching the lives of thousands of people. Some of them she offended, while by many others she came to be adored, but all of whom felt her touch. In doing so she built an extended family of dozens of people who came to love her despite never having met her in person. To this audience, as well as that of her family, she taught about many things not found in school. She taught about real life struggles, and the strength and humor to cope with them; about critical thinking and the perils of irrational thought; and most unrelentingly about the ugly face of injustice. She had a superior intellect, a keen insight, a wickedly sharp wit, and a heart to never back down from a fight. While much of this did little to bring in much of an income in monetary terms, she had a wealth of love, and a treasure trove of lives touched that money cannot bring.

She had a wonderful taste in film, television, literature, and especially music. She was an avid fantasy MMO gamer. She loved her family very much and reached out to them constantly. She found and shared the very best online content with them, always finding a way to randomly touch their lives and remind them of her love. She was generous with what little she did have, she always found a way to commemorate important days in inexpensive and heartfelt ways. She adored spoiling her family in any way she could afford to, especially her grandchildren. She loved animals, especially cats, and was blessed to have two wonderful kittypets in Smuckers and Harry. Through all her journeys she was most at home in remote mountain or alpine locations with few amenities but lots of character and heart. Her final years were spent with her fiercely loyal husband Ric, at just such a place in Inlet.

All of her talents and life experiences created within her the most incredible sense of humor. She could lampoon anyone or anything, pointing out exactly why a thing was ironic or ridiculous. Of all the gifts she gave, the countless genuine, belly-splitting, tear-rolling laughs shaped this world the most. This was perhaps her greatest lesson to the world, how to survive its cold injustice with the warmth of laughing together.

Hers was a rare and unique light that will last forever in the torches she lit within the castles of the souls touched by her. May they never go dark, and spread her singular beauty to every corner of the world.

Deb is survived by her husband Billy Richard Walker, Sr.; her sons Sean Lawrence and Chris Lawrence; her step-children Jerry Lawrence, Christy Gordon, Billy Walker Jr., and Jonathan Walker; her grandchildren Piper and London Lawrence, Jason and Joshua Walker, and Amber Gordon; her great-grandchildren Anthony and Caleb Walker, Keagen Sanders and Raegyn Simms; her sister Barbara Hale Reynolds; her nieces and nephews Carrie, Jennifer, Kimberly, and Brandon; and by her extended Online Family.

Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in Old Forge.

There will be a remembrance in Grand Junction, Colo. on Saturday, Nov. 12 at a location and time yet to be determined.

Elizabeth Kotchar

November 1, 2016

Elizabeth J. “Aunt Betty” Kotchar, 95, of Old Forge and previously of Rochester, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 1, at the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville.

She was born August 23, 1921, in Marianna, Pa., to Frank and Mary (Zedar) Kotchar. Elizabeth graduated from West Bethlehem High School. She moved to the Rochester area in the 1950s and began her career at the former Stromberg-Carlson, a telecommunications equipment and electronics manufacturing company. Elizabeth retired from S-C in the 1990s, having held a supervisory position for several years. She remained in the Rochester area until 2005, when she moved to Old Forge.

Elizabeth loved to travel, and was especially fond of her many Caribbean cruises, visiting island after island. Closer to home, she looked forward to the many senior trips that she took with her friends. Elizabeth enjoyed cooking, baking, and watching the many hummingbirds around her home.

Survivors include two nephews and their families, Phil and Sue Freese of Old Forge, and Jim and Paula Menego of Ohio; a niece and her family, Lori Menego of Pa.; and a very special canine friend, Tassie. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Kotchar, three sisters, Frances Dormo, Pauline Thomas, and Rosalia Soloski, and a nephew, Mark Menego.

Her family wishes to thank the Old Forge Ambulance and the staff of the Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the gentle, kind and compassionate care given to Elizabeth at every opportunity.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Old Forge.