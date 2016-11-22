Carolyn Jennie O’HaraNovember 8, 2016

Carolyn Jeannie O’Hara, 74, departed this world on Nov. 8, in her home in Wake Forest, N.C., after a long battle with cancer.

Her husband, daughters, sister, and brother-in-law were at her side when she passed away just seven days before her seventy-fifth birthday.

Born November 15, 1941, to Hugh and Helene (Forbes) Goodfellow (deceased) of Syracuse, Carolyn was a smart, witty, spirited and giving woman. She will be remembered as a loving wife, kind mother, playful grandmother, and generous friend. Carolyn was a cheerleader at Onondaga Valley Academy in Syracuse, graduated from Cortland State College in Cortland, taught English in several schools in New York, became a real estate broker in Golden, Colo., and later a mortgage broker in Naperville, Ill. She was involved with the Central Adirondack Search and Rescue Team as the lead activation person in Inlet. Carolyn enjoyed skiing with her family, loved traveling, playing bridge, quilting, sewing, and was an avid reader. Carolyn was a devoted church member all her life, culminating with her membership at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church.

Carolyn is survived by her husband of 52 years, the love of her life, Gregory O’Hara, her daughter Laurie O’Hara (Ardeshir Farbod) of San Rafael, Calif., son Todd O’Hara (Teri) of Hadley, and daughter Meg Elliott (Sean) of Pacific Palisades, Calif. Carolyn leaves behind her seven beloved grandchildren AJ and Isabel Torres; Finn, Abbey and Luke O’Hara; and Paige and Quinn Elliott. She is also survived by her dear sister Diane Terrell and brother-in-law Hugh Terrell of Wake Forest, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Carolyn O’Hara at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church. The interment will follow at the Wake Forest Cemetery. Donations in her name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Carolyn will be remembered in our hearts, always.

Charles E. SwantonNovember 9, 2016

Charles E. Swanton 73, of Old Forge, and formerly of Rochester, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at his home in Old Forge, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born on December 16, 1942 in Rochester. Charles was the son of the late John and Kathleen (Peterson) Swanton. He Graduated from Hilton High School in Hilton, and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Fla. He went on to serve his country with honor and pride in the United States Air Force veteran SGT.

He was employed for over 25 years with General Motors (Delco Products) in Rochester, NY prior to his retirement.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Swanton of Rochester, and his daughter, Shaunna Swanton of Stamford, Ct. He also leaves his long time girlfriend Kelly Feit of East Greenbush, his brother James Swanton of Kent, and his beloved golden retriever Parker.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home at 128 Fern Ave. in Old Forge. The family will receive visitors at the conclusion of the service.

For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.dfwefh.com