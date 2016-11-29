Judith ScheidNovember 24, 2016

Judith Carol (Cremeans) Scheid, 69, a woman who enjoyed life, her husband, family, grandkids, cooking, Elvis Presley, her NY Yankees, and telling jokes — not especially in that order — died peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 24.

She was born in Peach Creek, West Virginia, on May 2, 1947, to William and Dorothy (Conley) Cremeans. Her mom and dad packed up the car with their five children and moved to Minoa, in the summer of 1957. Judy graduated from Minoa High School in the Class of 1965. She married her high school sweetheart, Edward M. Scheid, in 1967 and raised two sons, David and Brian. The family lived in Canastota, and have enjoyed a second home in Big Moose since 1978.

Judy operated a hair salon at her home, and was also employed at Canastota Central Schools as a bus driver for 25 years. Upon retiring in 2005, she and her husband sold their Canastota home and made Big Moose their primary residence. While living in Big Moose, Judy was a member of the Jolly Moosers, and enjoyed her time spent with her fellow Moosers.

Judy adored her family and always took great pride in her grandkids. They were “Mamaw’s” pride and joy and she always asked for more!

Judy will be remembered for many things, but she will be best remembered for her cooking. It seemed like she always cooked for an army — no matter how many she was serving for dinner. Her southern-fried chicken would put “The Colonel” out of business. Her buttermilk biscuits and gravy were like none other, and kept you full and thirsty all day long. Her homemade fudge was award-winning, and was an annual request for birthday and holiday gifts. Her memory will live in our hearts forever.

In addition to Edward, her husband of 49 years, Judy is survived by two sons, David M. Scheid and his wife, Cristina, of Delmar, and Brian E. Scheid and his companion, Liz Ciotti and her son, Austin, of Brewerton; four grandchildren, Jordan, Jake, Carly and Riley Scheid; and a sister, Susan Hensley and her husband, Odell, of West Virginia. She was predeceased by a brother, David Cremeans, and two sisters, Donna Cremeans Borders and Becky Cremeans Groesbeck.

Friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, 128 Fern Ave., Old Forge.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Judy’s memory to the Big Moose Ambulance Co., 1449 Big Moose Road, Eagle Bay, NY 13331. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.dfwefh.com.

Marlene ThibadoNovember 21, 2016

Marlene J. Thibado, 81, of Eagle Bay, passed away at St Elizabeth’s hospital in Utica on Nov. 21 surrounded by members of her loving family.

She was born in Lake Luzerne at the Chadwick family homestead on West Mountain on June 15, 1935, the eldest of ten children born to Royal and Beatrice (Fowler) Chadwick. A member of the first graduating class of Queensbury High School in 1954, she held the distinction of being the first person of either side of her family to graduate high school.

After graduation in June 1954, she came to the Adirondacks for a summer job. It was here in Inlet she met Charles H. Thibado, who had just returned home from four years service in the US Army Air Corps (now, the US Air Force). The love of her life, she and Charlie were married five months later on Nov. 14, 1954. They resided in Inlet, where they raised five children and owned and ran various businesses until moving to Eagle Bay in 1978. They retired in 1993. After 55 years together, Charlie predeceased her in 2009.

She was a member of the Inlet Community Church, the Inlet Historical Society, and SHARP seniors at Old Forge. She had a life-time love of gardening, knitting and feeding birds; and the entire family enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, hiking and boating. She and Charlie vacationed throughout the northeast and Canada, and then their trips branched south and throughout the mid-west. Their one unfulfilled dream was to tour Alaska.

Marlene is survived by five children, three sons: David (Desalyn), Daniel (Laury), and Dennis (Barbara) Thibado; and two daughters: Dianne Thibado (Ron Dearlove) and Deborah (Bill) Morgan; fourteen grandchildren: Nichole (Mark), Jonathan (Lauren), Nelissa (Joe), Nanette (Keith), Noelle (Samm), Jason (Diana), Joshua, Jared (Alexis), Veronica (Aaron), Felicia (Brian), Brandon (Sierra), Andy (Aleesha), Charlie and Owen; and nine great-grandchildren: Gavin, Liam, Adara, Isaac, Victor, Colby, Cadyn, Trenton and Ericka (and another great-granddaughter due any day now).

She is also survived by five brothers: Royal Chadwick Jr of Lincoln, Neb.; Bob (Donna) Chadwick of Gansevoort; Gary (Carol) Chadwick of Louisville, Ky.; Donald (Janice) Chadwick of Queensbury; John Chadwick of Fort Ann; and two sisters: Carolyn (Francis) Martindale of Fort Ann; and Sharon (David) Aminia of Springfield, Mass., as well as by her aunt, Mary Straub (age 95) of Glens Falls; also, her brother-in-law Bernard (Brenda) Thibado of Inlet and Covington, Tenn.; sisters-in-law Margaret Thibado, Elizabeth Tyler and Dora Burnett, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, and also by her infant brother, David Chadwick, and sister, Patricia Lewis; by four brothers-in-law: Alfred ‘Tip’ Thibado, Alfred Tyler, George Cunningham and Jack Burnett; and two sisters-in-law, Alice Chadwick and Ella (Thibado) Cunningham.

The family would like to offer special thanks at this time to the crew of the Old Forge ambulance who took such care of their mom for her last ride to Utica (Danielle, Ed and Jason), and also for the great care and compassion she received from all of the staff at St. Elizabeth’s.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring or early summer in 2017, when travel conditions for much of her family will be more favorable. Cremation and arrangements are entrusted to Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Homes of Old Forge.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Inlet Historical Society, PO Box 473, Inlet, NY 13360 or local ambulance and fire companies, Old Forge Ambulance Corps, PO Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420; Inlet Volunteer Emergency Services, PO Box 300, Inlet, NY 13360.

