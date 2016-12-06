Marylynn Bushinger

November 27, 2016

Marylynn Bushinger, 64, of Brantingham, and formerly of Deerfield, passed away peacefully Nov. 27, at her home with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 17, 1952, in Utica, daughter of James E. Plumb, Jr., and Anne Rauscher Plumb. She attended Blessed Sacrament School and Utica Catholic Academy.

Marylynn married Keith Edgar Bushinger on Nov. 3, 1973, at Blessed Sacrament Church, Utica. They share a wonderful marriage of 43 years.

She worked as a bank teller at Oneida National Bank in Horatio Mall and later at the family business, Bushinger Flowers, retiring in 2007.

Marylynn loved being a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, cleaning, shopping and spending time at camp on Fourth Lake. She could not wait to be a grandma to both of her grandsons in 2015.

She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Bushinger whom she adored; her son Christopher (Sarah) Bushinger of Trenton Falls; her daughter and best friend Barbie (Norm) Seakan of New Hartford; her grandsons Wesley Bushinger and Tyler Seakan; her mother-in-law Barbara Bushinger; her sister Judy (Bob) Nahumyk; her brother Jim (Jan) Plumb and her brother-in-law Gregory (Maureen) Bushinger; and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her special friends Eileen Doser-Gallagher, Jackie Meehan and MaryLee O’Brien.

She was predeceased by her mother Anne Rauscher Plumb on Jan. 18, 2003, her father James E. Plumb on March 20, 1993, and her father-in-law Edgar I. Bushinger on March 4, 2007.

The family wishes to extend the sincere thanks to Dr. Alex Miller and Dr. Ingo Mellinghoff of Sloan-Kettering Memorial Cancer Center and Irene Kurtleawicz of Hospice for all of their care of Marylynn.

The funeral was on Friday, Dec. 2 at the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary where a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated. Interment will be in Green Lawn Cemetery.

In memory of Marylynn, friends may consider donations to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631.

Online messages of sympathy may be left at: www.dfwefh.com

Robert Olney

November 20, 2016

Robert C. Olney, 88, of Woodgate, and Port Charlotte, Fla. passed away peacefully at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla. on Nov. 20.

Bob was born to Nelson and Ella Olney March 13, 1928, in Utica. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He worked in law enforcement at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, his wife Geraldine (Kast), his daughter Debra, and son Robert II, along with his brothers Nelson II, Richard, and his sister, Linda.

Survivors include his daughter Peggy (Jim) Brownell of Inlet, his son Ronald (Debbie) Olney of Summerville, S.C., seven grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, his brother Don and sister Marilyn, several nieces and nephews and his longtime companion Dolores Risley.

Cremation was preformed by Roberson Funeral home and crematory in Port Charlotte, Fla.

There will be a graveside service at the Woodgate cemetery in May 2017