Albert TimmDecember 19, 2016

Albert Timm of Old Forge and New Bern, N.C. passed away, following a brief illness, on Dec. 19, at his North Carolina home. His family was at his side.

He was born on March 12, 1927, on Staten Island, the youngest of four siblings.

Al was a WWII veteran and graduated from Wagner College on Staten Island. He was a chemist by trade and had numerous patents in the dye stuff profession. In 1966 he retired as an executive with the Tenneco Chemical Company in Paterson, N.J. He then left his long time home in Fair Lawn, N.J. and purchased the Raquette Lake Marina in Raquette Lake where they had family vacations at their summer home for many years.

He eventually converted the marina property into the Raquette Lake Boat Club in the early 90s. He was a founder of the Raquetteers Snowmobile Club and member of the Raquette Lake Volunteer Fire Department. In New Jersey he was on the Bergen County Boy Scouts of America board of directors.

He and his wife Ruth travelled the world over the course of many years. They had winter homes in Ft. Myers and Bonita Springs, Fla. and summered at their Old Forge home. Al was the first of three generations at Timm Associates – Adirondack Properties and Businesses where he was a top producer in Adirondack real estate.

Al leaves behind sons Greg and wife Dawn of Old Forge and Richard and wife Victoria of New Bern. He also leaves four grandchildren, Tina Snow, Robert Timm (wife Cyndy), Dieter Erdmann (wife Melanie), Heather Klein; and seven great-grandchildren Nathan and Lauren Timm, Keller and Wyatt Erdmann, Jacob and Abigail Snow and Catherine Klein.

Sisters Lillian and Ruth and brother Everett all preceded him in death. Al was also predeceased by his wife Ruth in 2011. They were happily married for 65 years.

There are no services planned at this time and donations should be directed to the Old Forge Library, PO Box 128, Old Forge, NY 13420.

Maureen Regan

December 10, 2016

Maureen Ann (Dillon) Regan, 61, died after a long illness on Dec. 10, at Abraham House in Utica.

She was the daughter of Dennis and Mildred (Foley) Dillon of Raquette Lake and was the fourth of six children. Maureen married James J. Regan on June 11, 1977, making their home in Utica. She graduated from Syracuse University and later pursued computer science degrees at Utica College. She had a career as a software engineer and project manager for several defense contract companies.

Upon retirement, Maureen and Jim returned to Raquette Lake, making their home on the shore of Duck Bay.

Aside from her computer engineering, Maureen loved gardening, loons, mowing the lawn, quilting, the Inlet Golf League, and everything Raquette Lake, especially her many dear friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; siblings Molly, Tim (Debra), Jim, John (Lisa), and Pat (Joseph Giordano); Jim Regan’s sisters and brother; 10 nieces and nephews; and six grand-nieces and nephews who delighted her.

Maureen’s family thanks the wonderful caregivers at Abraham House, and the team from Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford.

A funeral mass was offered on Friday, Dec. 16, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Raquette Lake, and was followed by a reception at the Seventh Lake House.

Rather than flowers, donations can be made in Maureen’s memory to the Abraham House or Hospice.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home in Old Forge. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.dfwefh.com.