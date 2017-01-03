Richard T. “Tom” Fenton

December 30, 2016

Richard T. “Tom” Fenton, 64, of Old Forge, and formerly of Bethel Park, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Dec. 30, 2016.

He was born Nov. 13, 1952, in Ridgewood, N.J., to Merle L. and Elizabeth (Simmons) Fenton, Jr. Tom’s family moved to the Old Forge area in 1969, where he graduated from the Town of Webb High School in the Class of 1970. The following year Tom’s family purchased The Forge Motel. He was united in marriage with Debra Bolton on June 17, 1972, at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church in Old Forge.

Tom was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Church. He was a Life Member of the Old Forge Fire Department, where he had also served as Secretary/Treasurer. He had served as Secretary/Treasurer of the TOW Fire District. Tom was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion and the Fraternal Order of Masons #849 North Woods Lodge. He was also a past member of several organizations, including the Central Adirondack Association and the Town of Webb School Board. He enjoyed his membership at the Thendara Golf Club, where he had also been a Board member.

What Tom loved the most were his children and grandchildren, of whom he was extremely proud. His most enjoyable times were spent with his family, his get-togethers with friends on Sundays, playing golf, and hosting holidays with his wife. Christmas time was his absolute favorite and he will always be remembered by his holiday spirit and generosity.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Debra; two sons, Thomas (Tami) Fenton of Raleigh, N.C., and William (Madeline) Fenton of Old Forge; a daughter, Jennifer (Jonathan) Lis, also of Old Forge; seven grandchildren, Kyle and Kaleb Fenton, Tyler and Nolan Fenton, and Brenden, Riley and Molly Lis; a brother, Robert (Carol) Fenton of Hollidaysburg, Pa.; a sister, Sharon (Albert) Kumnick of Acton, MA; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Merle Leroy Fenton III.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, 103 Crosby Blvd., Old Forge. In accordance with Tom’s wishes, there are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Tom’s memory to the Old Forge Fire Department, PO Box 1170, Old Forge, NY 13420. Envelopes will be available at the church. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.dfwefh.com.