Joseph Hopkins

February 1, 2017

Joseph Dale Hopkins, 49, of Old Forge and Pennellville, passed away after a brief illness on Feb. 1.

Joe’s lifelong dream was to live in Old Forge where, as a child, he would spend one week every year camping out with his parents and brother. He realized his dream when he moved to Old Forge in June 2015. He was very happy there among his many friends and acquaintances.

He was predeceased by his mother, Theresa Hopkins, and his wife, Laura Hopkins. He is survived by his father, Dale Hopkins of Syracuse, his brother, Daniel Hopkins of Pennellville, and his beloved canine companion, Bear.

There will not be any service or calling hours.