Doug WatsonFebruary 5, 2017

Douglas Frederick Watson, 78, of Harrisville, died peacefully while in the presence of his family on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the comfort of his home.

Born June 2, 1938, in Thendara, a son of Morley and Alice (Poirer) Watson, he was a 1956 graduate of Town of Webb Schools. He later entered in to an apprenticeship with IBEW #1249 out of Syracuse where he eventually became a lineman. He was a longtime member of IBEW #1249.

Doug entered the US Marines in 1956 and after finishing his basic training, received a medical discharge.

On October 23, 1981, he married Laurie Jeanne Foley in Beaver Falls.

For a short time he worked for the Town of Webb Highway Department. Early in his lineman career, Doug worked for various contractors throughout New York and New England states doing line construction and repair of major storm-related damage to line systems. In 1960 he became a journeyman lineman and welder working on the large 765 line that runs to New York City.

Doug was of the Catholic faith.

During his younger years Doug loved to race flat track motorcycles. He was also an excellent craftsman who enjoyed woodworking in general, was an avid hunter and took pleasure in helping people out as a residential electrical repairman.

In addition to his loving wife of 35 years, Laurie, he is survived by his children, Allison L. Beck of Culpeper, Va.; Steven P. Watson of Syracuse; Susan A. Coyner and Christina Bresnahan, both of Glens Falls; and John Watson of Walpole, N.H.; by three grandchildren and one great-grandson; by a sister Carol Harvey of Leesburg, Fla.; a sister-in-law Louise Watson of Thendara and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Robert Watson predeceased him.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Francis Solanus Cemetery in Harrisville. There will be no other formal services or calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to Lewis County Friends of Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

Arrangements are with the Scanlon Funeral Home of Harrisville.

