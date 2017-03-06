Donald A. Roman

February 22, 2017

Donald A. Roman, 97, of Remsen, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Presbyterian Home.

Don was born in Utica on Aug. 8, 1919, the son of Anthony and Alice (Cairns) Roman. A graduate of Utica Free Academy, he attended Hamilton College. During WWII, he served as an Air Raid Warden with the New York State National Guard Civil Air. Don met his wife, Elaine Ruth Delpho, while dancing, a favorite pastime of theirs. They were married in June 1944 at Plymouth Bethesda Church, where they were long-time members, and settled in Yorkville. Elaine predeceased Don in 1972. A talented singer, Don was a soloist and choir member at Plymouth Bethesda and enjoyed singing favorites like The Lord’s Prayer and The Messiah.

Don began his career as an automotive engineer with Powell Muffler Company and then Utica Gear. He acquired Whitlock Auto Parts in 1958, which he expanded and managed for almost 20 years. After selling Whitlock, Don worked for Genuine Auto Parts and subsequently Fisher Auto Parts for many years (until he was 93!) as a gifted machinist and parts expert. Truly passionate about the work he did, Don was well known in the business and local community and deeply valued as a mentor and colleague.

A dyed-in-the-wool Upstate New Yorker, Don loved the area, particularly the North Country around Old Forge where he enjoyed many happy times throughout his life. He spent many summers providing countless water-skiing runs for his children, family, and friends at his camp at Hinckley Lake – always with a sombrero on his head! Don was a lifetime dog-lover/whisperer, and loved all of his companions, particularly his last dog, Connor. He enjoyed getting calls and postcards from his children’s many ‘ports of call’, and was delighted that several of his children and grandchildren are also accomplished musicians.

Surviving are his four children, three stepchildren, and 16 grandchildren, on whom Don had a profound impact: Robert and Virginia Roman (N.C.), and their daughters, Cynthia (Va.) and Lauren (Tenn.); Donald and Rebecca Roman (Fla.) and their children, Patrick (Fla.), Melanie (Calif.), Andrew (Okla.), and Rachael (Ore.); Donna Roman and Stephen Levin and their sons, Jakob and Eli (Mass.); David and Heather Roman, and their children, Caleb and Hannah; Jim and Lynda Quinn (Pa.) and their sons Ryan and Joe (Ind.); Kevin and Zenny Quinn and their children Phillip, Scott, and Larissa (Pa.); and Elizabeth and Rick Hall and their son Aaron (N.Y.). Don’s second wife, Margery Thomas Quinn, with whom he settled in Remsen, predeceased him, as did his sister, Elizabeth Blank, and brother, Robert Roman.

In keeping with Don’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Don’s honor may be made to the Presbyterian Home (www.presbyterianhome.com) or Plymouth Bethesda Church (500 Plant Street, Utica, NY, 13502). Private interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be shared with Surridge and Roberts at www.surridgeandroberts.com. “Forever and Ever.”

Paul Martin Villiere

February 4, 2017

Paul M. Villiere of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Feb. 4.

Paul was born in Utica, New York to the late Agnes (Marty) and Reginald Villiere. He grew up in the Adirondack hamlet of Old Forge.

After high school, he enlisted in World War II on Aug. 14, 1944, and served as a Private in the Air Corps until the end of the war. He completed boot camp and began to learn how to fly before the war ended. His World War II veteran status allowed him to attend college where he studied electrical engineering. In 1950, he received his bachelor’s degree from the Clarkson University School of Engineering.

Paul had a long and very successful career with the telephone company which began with New York Telephone. Over the years, he moved into management and retired from AT&T in 1987 as the Executive Vice President Network Systems – Marketing and Customer Operations.

After his retirement, he and his wife moved to Stuart, Fla. so they could enjoy playing golf. When he was young, Paul worked as a caddy which lead to a lifetime love of golf. He was a member of the Mariner Sands Country Club where he played golf with The Bandits and remained a loyal member of their group. He and his wife also enjoyed spending summers in Cape Cod, Mass. where they were members of the Cummaquid Golf Club.

Paul had a brilliant mind, a quick wit, and a great sense of humor. He was always very generous and would go above and beyond to help others. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, golf, travel, music, politics, genealogy and spending time with family. He also had a green thumb and enjoyed being outdoors.

He is predeceased by his wife of 52 years Florence Villiere, his brother Norman Villiere and his grandson Reid Villiere.

He is survived by his son Timothy Villiere (Susie), his granddaughter Teri Meeks (Stuart) and great-grandsons Taylor and Timothy; his son Ted Villiere (Patti), his grandson Brad Villiere (Chin) and granddaughter Nicole Tolan (Nick); his daughter Renee Villiere and his daughter Linette Villiere. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Judy Villiere, his niece Lisa Villiere and nephew Dana Villiere.

A memorial service will be held at the Mariner Sands Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 18 at 6500 Congressional Way in Stuart, Fla.

A private double interment of the remains of Paul and Florence Villiere will occur Saturday morning before the memorial service for Paul Villiere. They will be laid to rest in the Mariner Sands Chapel memorial gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mariner Sands Chapel: marinersandschapel.org/donation/ or mail to 6500 Congressional Way, Stuart, FL 34997.