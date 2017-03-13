Barbara DeBevoiseFebruary 14, 2017

Barbara A. DeBevoise, 84, passed away into God’s open arms, Tuesday evening, February 14th at Schuyler Ridge in the loving company of her family, after a lengthy illness.

Born in Nyack, on June 8, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank Phillips Peabody and Mildred A. Thorsen Peabody. She was a 1950 graduate of Albany High School and worked at the FBI in Albany. On March 20, 1954, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, John D. “Jack” DeBevoise. Barbara was a homemaker, and later became the bookkeeper at Jack’s insurance office for nearly 30 years. She loved helping others and volunteered at Saratoga Hospital as well as many events that took place at her church. She and Jack were founding members of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park, where Barbara also served as a deacon. Her faith was a source of strength and comfort throughout her life. She cherished times spent with her family and many friends, especially at their lake home in Old Forge. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

Barbara leaves her loving and devoted husband of nearly 63 years, John “Jack” DeBevoise of Clifton Park; son Bruce and his wife Marie of Santa Barbara, Calif., daughter Gale and her husband Eric Bergman of Barneveld, daughter Carol and her husband Frank Sweeney of Burnt Hills, and daughter Sandi and her husband Aaron AuBuchon of Asheville, N.C.; six grandchildren Nicole DeBevoise, Jensen and Taylor Bergman, Hannah Sweeney and Avery and Chase AuBuchon; four great grandchildren- Kinleigh and Kamrynn Bergman and Trent and Lily Bergman as well as nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Strube of Albany, and a brother Frank Peabody of Trumansburg.

A service to celebrate Barbara’s life will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Route 146, Clifton Park.

Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers, to support Barbara’s favorite benevolence consider a gift to the church. Checks may be made out to CCRC, and please designate in the memo “Barbara A. DeBevoise Mission Fund,” or the Alzheimer’s Assoc. of Northeastern NY, 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 405, Albany, NY 12205. Please visit her family’s on-line guestbook at www.brbsfuneral.com.