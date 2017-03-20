Jim ZurakowskiMarch 15, 2017

James Edward Zurakowski, 73, of Eagle Bay, and formerly of Yorkville, died unexpectedly March 15 at his home.

He was born Feb. 15, 1944, in Yorkville, a son of Stanislaw and Sophie (Orlowski) Zurakowski. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in Utica, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he completed undergraduate studies, and George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where he received a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Jim married JoAnn Marie Foland on May 14, 1966, in Holy Trinity Church in Yorkville. That same month he began his career with the U.S. Department of Defense as an electrical engineer, a position from which he retired in July 2000.

He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Inlet. In addition, he was Secretary of the Eagle Bay Fire Department, Chief of the Town of Webb Zoning Board of Appeals, and held memberships in Loaves and Fishes and the local Food Pantry in the town of Webb.

Jim enjoyed woodworking, electronics, crossword puzzles, and visiting with friends, both old and new. He was the proud fur baby father of Foxy, Tazzy and Fluffy. In his later years, he looked forward to spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to JoAnn, his wife of over 50 years, he is survived by a daughter, Bernadette J. Zurakowski-Phelps, her husband Michael R. Phelps, and their children, Jaclyn Marie Phelps and Matthew Richard Phelps; and a son, Michael James Zurakowski, his wife Kelly Framarin Zurakowski, and their children, Lydia Shannon Zurakowski and Charlie James Zurakowski; a brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Anita Zurakowski; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents.

The family would like to thank all of Jim’s family and friends in Eagle Bay, Inlet, Old Forge, Utica, Oneida and Rochester for their kindness and support.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on March 18, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Inlet, the Rev. Howard J. Venette, Pastor, and Deacon Ronald Ste-Marie, officiating.

Spring interment will take place in Riverview Cemetery, Old Forge.

Kindly consider a donation in Jim’s memory to the Eagle Bay Volunteer Fire Department, POB 102, Eagle Bay, NY 13331.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Dimbleby, Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral Home, Old Forge. Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.dfwefh.com.